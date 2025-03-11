Decorating & Design

Shop: Toronto’s Mararamiro Home Store Is Full Of Unique Handmade Goods

Author: Gillian Atkins

Published on March 11, 2025

Nestled in Toronto’s Roncesvalles area, Mararamiro (Mah-ra-ra-mee-roe) is an unexpected treasure trove of thoughtfully curated antiques and home goods. The name comes from owner Tanya Tessier’s partner’s Zimbabwean heritage; it means “a manner of living that encompasses a person’s values and attitudes.” Tanya, who started her career in art and fashion, was ultimately drawn to the handcrafted objects she discovered while travelling. She carries a wide selection of products including handloomed rugs made by disadvantaged weavers in Ethiopia, one-of-kind vintage Chinese pottery, spare, antique wood benches from West Africa and new furniture from Danish furniture makers NORR11.

Scroll down for a look inside, and to shop some of our favourite products.

The shop carries one-of-a-kind curiosities made by artisans from around the world.

Photographer: Laura Bay, Rust & Bark

“By highlighting artisans, we foster a connection between our customers and the creators,” says Tanya (pictured). She personally makes pillow covers from antique Ukrainian linen and hand-dyed African mudcloth. The shop also hosts events and workshops throughout the year.

Photographer: Laura Bay, Rust & Bark

The shop carries a unique collection of rugs, antiques and baskets.

Photographer: Laura Bay, Rust & Bark

Visit Mararamiro at 2090 Dundas St. W., Toronto, and shop some of our favourite products below.

Photographer: Laura Bay, Rust & Bark
Photographer: Courtesy of Mararamiro
Products: Toe chair in Linen by 101 Copenhagen, $2,495. Mararamiro.

Photographer: Courtesy of Mararamiro
Products: Tall Phantom table in Burn Antique by 101 Copenhagen, $675 . Mararamiro.
Photographer: Courtesy of Mararamiro
Products: Candle in Roma Heirloom Tomato by Flamingo Estate, $85. Mararamiro.
Photographer: Courtesy of Mararamiro
Products: Terra table lamp in Stripe by Ceramicah, $2,600. Mararamiro.
Photographer: Courtesy of Mararamiro
Products: Antique Chinese grain storage jar No.1, $140. Mararamiro.
Photographer: Courtesy of Mararamiro
Products: Mudcloth Grid throw pillow by Mararamiro, $225. Mararamiro.
Photographer:

Photography by Laura Bay, Rust & Bark (Tanya’s portrait, shop interiors and exterior)/courtesy of Mararamiro (products)

Source:

House & Home

