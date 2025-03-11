Shop: Toronto’s Mararamiro Home Store Is Full Of Unique Handmade Goods

Nestled in Toronto’s Roncesvalles area, Mararamiro (Mah-ra-ra-mee-roe) is an unexpected treasure trove of thoughtfully curated antiques and home goods. The name comes from owner Tanya Tessier’s partner’s Zimbabwean heritage; it means “a manner of living that encompasses a person’s values and attitudes.” Tanya, who started her career in art and fashion, was ultimately drawn to the handcrafted objects she discovered while travelling. She carries a wide selection of products including handloomed rugs made by disadvantaged weavers in Ethiopia, one-of-kind vintage Chinese pottery, spare, antique wood benches from West Africa and new furniture from Danish furniture makers NORR11.

Scroll down for a look inside, and to shop some of our favourite products.