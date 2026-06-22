4 Petite Bathrooms With Bold Style

The Designer: Yvonne Crezel, YCC Design Interiors

Size: 14 sq.ft.

Wow Factor: Orange sink

During the renovation, designer Yvonne Crezel stole a few inches from a neighbouring room to allow for the installation of a punchy wall-mounted sink. The sink echoes the orange tigers in the wallpaper for a cohesive look, and a round mirror and globe sconce soften the boxy straight lines of the sink and faucet.