Bathrooms
4 Petite Bathrooms With Bold Style
Author: Wendy Jacob
Published on June 22, 2026
Petite bathrooms have
long been a theatre for bold design ideas. Designers delight in layering small bathrooms with statement wallpaper, dynamic colour and jewel-like fixtures. The result? Guests are impressed and homeowners revel in the creativity.
The Designer: Karla Amadatsu, Kerrisdale Design
Size: Approx. 40 sq.ft.
Wow Factor: Botanical wallpaper
Located in a heritage Vancouver home, this bathroom is designed to feel authentic.
Designer Karla Amadatsu complemented period details, including the original hex floor and small built-in medicine cabinet, with whimsical floral wallpaper, grass green wainscotting and a classic washstand and brass sconces to suit the traditional mood.
Photographer: Tracey Ayton
The Designer: Nyla Free
Size: 50 sq.ft.
Wow Factor: Wood wallpaper and a glass sink
This Calgary powder room by
designer Nyla Free features inlaid wood wallpaper for a parquet effect, a glass sink, full-length drapes and a powder-coated metal vanity. The vessel sink and wall-mounted faucets don’t obscure the veined Silver Wave marble vanity top, and a standout pendant and gilt-framed art contribute to the gallery-like effect.
Photographer: Phil Crozier
The Designer: Sean Symington
Size: 35 sq.ft.
Wow Factor: A skirted sink
The bathroom in this 18th-century Cotswolds cottage is a master class in British decorating. The prints are expertly layered, including a star-patterned floor tile, leopard-print wallpaper and striped sconce shades. A lush skirted basin in Tiger Palm fabric adds a touch of softness while disguising practical storage, and the quirky antique mirror and art float above robin’s-egg blue wainscotting for personality and colour.
Photographer: Chris Wakefield
The Designer: Yvonne Crezel, YCC Design Interiors
Size: 14 sq.ft.
Wow Factor: Orange sink
During the renovation,
designer Yvonne Crezel stole a few inches from a neighbouring room to allow for the installation of a punchy wall-mounted sink. The sink echoes the orange tigers in the wallpaper for a cohesive look, and a round mirror and globe sconce soften the boxy straight lines of the sink and faucet.