Decorating & Design
The One Thing That Instantly Brings Life to Any Room
Author: Wendy Jacob
Published on June 22, 2026
An interior is rarely complete without a live plant, whether it’s a small tree tucked into a corner or a cluster of potted plants grouped together on a sunny sill. Houseplants can help lower cortisol levels, improve mood and boost productivity in home offices. The colour and texture of foliage bridge the gap between indoors and out, while potted trees can act as soft room dividers in open-concept spaces.
Like interior design itself, plants follow
trends. In the ’60s, trailing varieties such as Spider Plants and Hoyas were suspended from macramé hangers; in the ’80s, Boston ferns and rubber plants became staples; while the 2000s saw the rise of ficus trees. Today’s darlings — often spotted in the background of influencer Reels — include tropicals with sculptural leaves, such as Monstera deliciosa, Bird of Paradise palms and Fiddle Leaf Figs.
See how these designers and homeowners use greenery to bring life to rooms!
In this guest cottage, palm trees and an arrangement of forsythia branches sprouting yellow blossoms are summer-y, tropical notes that suit the colourful, botanical-inspired wallpaper.
Photographer: Donna Griffith
Designer: Cynthia Ferguson/Stylist: Me & Mo Creative, Meg Crossley and Morgan Michener
In a dark, moody space, plants have a leavening effect. In the bedroom of this Toronto century home, a standard planted in an oversize urn makes use of dead space, while the leaves echo the green coverlet and pillows.
Photographer: Patrick Biller
Designer: Montana Burnett
This Montreal
limonaia (which serves as an art studio, lounge zone and playroom) is designed to help plants thrive, and has a transportive quality for the owner, who fills it with a variety of plants. “We got married in a limonaia, so we decided to create a small version of our own for growing citrus indoors and escaping our snowy Montreal winters,” says the owner.
Photographer: André Rider
Designer: Martha Franco
Plants add a soft, natural touch in tonal or pared-back spaces. They’re particularly effective in home offices or WFH spaces, but also strike a welcoming note in this Montreal foyer. This tabletop ficus has an intriguing braided trunk, which can be appreciated when it’s elevated to eye-level on a table.
Photographer: Maxime Desbiens
Designer: Mélanie Cherrier, Blanc Marine Living
Think outside the box when it comes to planters. Baskets are a boho alternative to pots, and they mimic the beachy feel of tropical palm fronds, which require no pruning. Grouping them together gives plants more presence, and shows off the sculptural quality of Areca palm, Yucca palm, and Bird of Paradise, which thrive next to floor-to-ceiling windows.
Photographer: Stacey Brandford
Designer: Arren Williams; Architectural design by Bldg Workshop
Plants are ubiquitous in English interiors (Brits are prized for their gardening expertise). In this 3,500-square-foot
Victorian in northwest London’s Mapesbury Conservation Area, a ficus tree soaks up the sun, along with rows of potted plants that help blur the transition between inside and out.
Photographer: Astrid Templier
Designer: Milton Architects (architecture)/Elizabeth Macfarlane (design)
Dont’ be afraid to go faux, especially in seasonal homes. In designer Parris McKenna’s guest bunkie, a faux-olive tree stays sprightly all year long — no water required.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Parris McKenna Design
Make opportunities for growing. Homeowners John Baker and Juli Daoust-Baker tucked a trailing plant inside the nooks in their
Georgian farmhouse above the window to benefit from the natural light, and soften the look of the stone walls. Framed grass art by Norihiko Terayama is a fresh twist on decorating with foliage.
Photographer: Alex Lukey
Designer: John Baker and Juli Daoust-Baker with Christine Ho Ping Kong & Peter Tan of Studio Junction
In designer Alison Milne’s
Toronto bathroom, a real tree and casually draped garland over the window sill (you can opt for a faux-olive options) gives this white bathroom a spa-like vibe that’s rejuvenating.
Photographer: Donna Griffith
Designer: Alison Milne