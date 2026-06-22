The One Thing That Instantly Brings Life to Any Room

An interior is rarely complete without a live plant, whether it’s a small tree tucked into a corner or a cluster of potted plants grouped together on a sunny sill. Houseplants can help lower cortisol levels, improve mood and boost productivity in home offices. The colour and texture of foliage bridge the gap between indoors and out, while potted trees can act as soft room dividers in open-concept spaces.

Like interior design itself, plants follow trends. In the ’60s, trailing varieties such as Spider Plants and Hoyas were suspended from macramé hangers; in the ’80s, Boston ferns and rubber plants became staples; while the 2000s saw the rise of ficus trees. Today’s darlings — often spotted in the background of influencer Reels — include tropicals with sculptural leaves, such as Monstera deliciosa, Bird of Paradise palms and Fiddle Leaf Figs.

See how these designers and homeowners use greenery to bring life to rooms!