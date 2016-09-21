20 Small Kitchens That Prove Size Doesn’t Matter
Designing a small kitchen means getting creative with the space you have. Every nook and cranny has to work hard, and finding the right design solutions is key. Here are some small kitchens that get it right, each with their own unique design — proving once and for all, that when it comes to great kitchens, size doesn’t matter.
At the cottage, a small kitchen is really all you need. The owners of Toronto design shop Mjölk went minimal in their cottage’s kitchen, adding a small double-drawer fridge under the counter on the right and hanging pots and utensils on the wall for easy access.
A chalkboard wall may be a bold move in a small kitchen but it actually helps create a sense of space. A few well-placed vignettes add even more personality.
Storage is key in a kitchen. Designers Alexandre Blazys and Benoit Gérard wanted their small kitchen to feel timeless and warm so they brought in rich wood cabinets and millwork that extends to the ceiling, helping elongate the space.
In their tiny Manhattan apartment, the homeowners added sliding glass doors in between the kitchen and bedroom to allow light to travel through and brighten the cooking space. The addition allows for easy flow but blocks the spaces off when needed.
In condos, there’s rarely room for a dining table. Here, decorator Sean Ward hid an extendable table under the island, which can accommodate up to four people when pulled out. A genius use of space!
Seen from a different angle, the kitchen looks cohesive and well thought out thanks to the coordinating shades of whites and blues.
When cabinetry is limited, having an island with plenty of spots to stash large cooking pots and pantry items is key. This one is on casters, meaning it can be moved around easily to create a larger walkway in the kitchen.
Why not use brightly colored cabinets to make a small kitchen feel special? The soft blue shade, hexagonal floor tile and scalloped millwork has an old-timey vibe, giving the space even more character.
In the same kitchen, a floating shelf is grounded with a mini island for additional storage.
Faced with an immovable load-bearing wall, Halifax designer Deb Nelson removed the door from its frame to help open up the small kitchen. A continuous line of white lower cabinets helps camouflage the door frame.
At the breakfast bar in this condo, clever open shelves were included below the countertop to provide even more storage.
In this small kitchen, the bright blue fridge is toned down by the grey subway tile. Omitting uppers beside the stove helps open up the space.
No room for a dining table meant the kitchen island had to provide enough seating for the homeowners and their dinner party guests. An extra-deep one enables seating on three sides and offers extra storage, hidden behind the wooden cabinet doors.
The low 7-foot ceilings and small square-footage lead to for a challenging re-do of this heritage loft. The white palette helps expand the space and offer a modern counterpoint to the rustic wood beam.
A trio of geometric accents — the hexagonal tile backsplash, diamond-patterned window drape and chevron rug — work together to brighten and freshen up this small kitchen.
Interior designer Carl Lapointe designed his kitchen to fade away into the wall so it didn’t impede on his living space. Long cabinet doors above the counter, a camouflaged white-on-white sink and subtle lighting help achieve this goal.
If you must keep your cooking necessities on display due to a lack of storage, choosing a common thread — here pale, blond woods for the counters, utensils, bowls and cutting boards — gives a purposeful, curated look.
In this tiny galley kitchen, the Statuario marble runs from the counter right up to the ceiling, becoming a luxe envelope. The brass edges of the cherry cabinets act as pulls, offering a streamlined look.
Tucked into the corner, on a wall too shallow to have useful cabinets, an open display cabinet showcases vintage objects as well as common cooking ingredients.
The narrow width of this kitchen didn’t allow for a full-size island, but without one it would have been a waste of floor space. The solution? An uber-slim island provides an extra workspace and creates a conversation hub.
An all-over navy blue kitchen acts as a neutral backdrop for a collection of pretty dishes. Matte brass pulls glow against the moody paint color.
An usual alternative to the kitchen island, a petite eating table can provide display and prep space without taking up too much room. A round table like the one here allows for easy flow and movement.
A grey countertop and backsplash gives this small white kitchen oomph without eating up any visual space.
