20 Small Kitchens That Prove Size Doesn’t Matter

Designing a small kitchen means getting creative with the space you have. Every nook and cranny has to work hard, and finding the right design solutions is key. Here are some small kitchens that get it right, each with their own unique design — proving once and for all, that when it comes to great kitchens, size doesn’t matter.

At the cottage, a small kitchen is really all you need. The owners of Toronto design shop Mjölk went minimal in their cottage’s kitchen, adding a small double-drawer fridge under the counter on the right and hanging pots and utensils on the wall for easy access.

Photographer:
Stacey Brandford
Source:
House & Home June 2011
Designer:
John Baker and Juli Daoust-Baker, Mjölk

A chalkboard wall may be a bold move in a small kitchen but it actually helps create a sense of space. A few well-placed vignettes add even more personality.

Photographer:
Michael Graydon
Source:
House & Home September 2014
Designer:
Alison Pringle, Baker Ballard Interiors

Storage is key in a kitchen. Designers Alexandre Blazys and Benoit Gérard wanted their small kitchen to feel timeless and warm so they brought in rich wood cabinets and millwork that extends to the ceiling, helping elongate the space.

Photographer:
Jean Longpré
Source:
House & Home September 2013
Designer:
Blazys Gérard

In their tiny Manhattan apartment, the homeowners added sliding glass doors in between the kitchen and bedroom to allow light to travel through and brighten the cooking space. The addition allows for easy flow but blocks the spaces off when needed.

Photographer:
Eric Striffler
Source:
House & Home September 2013
Designer:
Caroline McKeough

In condos, there’s rarely room for a dining table. Here, decorator Sean Ward hid an extendable table under the island, which can accommodate up to four people when pulled out. A genius use of space!

Photographer:
Donna Griffith
Source:
House & Home September 2012
Designer:
Sean Ward Interior Consultant

Seen from a different angle, the kitchen looks cohesive and well thought out thanks to the coordinating shades of whites and blues.

Photographer:
Donna Griffith
Source:
House & Home September 2012
Designer:
Sean Ward Interior Consultant

When cabinetry is limited, having an island with plenty of spots to stash large cooking pots and pantry items is key. This one is on casters, meaning it can be moved around easily to create a larger walkway in the kitchen.

Photographer:
Donna Griffith
Source:
House & Home August 2012
Designer:
Vi Jull

Why not use brightly colored cabinets to make a small kitchen feel special? The soft blue shade, hexagonal floor tile and scalloped millwork has an old-timey vibe, giving the space even more character.

Photographer:
Donna Griffith
Source:
House & Home June 2011
Designer:
Michael Penney

In the same kitchen, a floating shelf is grounded with a mini island for additional storage.

Photographer:
Donna Griffith
Source:
House & Home June 2011
Designer:
Michael Penney

Faced with an immovable load-bearing wall, Halifax designer Deb Nelson removed the door from its frame to help open up the small kitchen. A continuous line of white lower cabinets helps camouflage the door frame.

Photographer:
Janet Kimber
Source:
House & Home September 2012
Designer:
Deb Nelson

At the breakfast bar in this condo, clever open shelves were included below the countertop to provide even more storage.

Photographer:
Virginia Macdonald
Source:
House & Home September 2015
Designer:
Gabrielle Savoie

In this small kitchen, the bright blue fridge is toned down by the grey subway tile. Omitting uppers beside the stove helps open up the space.

Photographer:
Janis Nicolay
Source:
House & Home September 2013
Designer:
Joanna Vagelatos, The Cross

No room for a dining table meant the kitchen island had to provide enough seating for the homeowners and their dinner party guests. An extra-deep one enables seating on three sides and offers extra storage, hidden behind the wooden cabinet doors.

Photographer:
Virginia Macdonald
Source:
House & Home September 2015
Designer:
Silvana D'Addazio, Silvana D'Addazio Design

The low 7-foot ceilings and small square-footage lead to for a challenging re-do of this heritage loft. The white palette helps expand the space and offer a modern counterpoint to the rustic wood beam.

Photographer:
Viginia Macdonald
Source:
House & Home September 2011
Designer:
Sarah Callanan

A trio of geometric accents — the hexagonal tile backsplash, diamond-patterned window drape and chevron rug — work together to brighten and freshen up this small kitchen.

Photographer:
Virginia Macdonald
Source:
House & Home September 2012
Designer:
Margot Austin

Interior designer Carl Lapointe designed his kitchen to fade away into the wall so it didn’t impede on his living space. Long cabinet doors above the counter, a camouflaged white-on-white sink and subtle lighting help achieve this goal.

Photographer:
André Rider
Source:
House & Home September 2014
Designer:
Carl Lapointe

If you must keep your cooking necessities on display due to a lack of storage, choosing a common thread — here pale, blond woods for the counters, utensils, bowls and cutting boards — gives a purposeful, curated look.

Photographer:
Eric Striffler
Source:
House & Home September 2011
Designer:
Brad Ford

In this tiny galley kitchen, the Statuario marble runs from the counter right up to the ceiling, becoming a luxe envelope. The brass edges of the cherry cabinets act as pulls, offering a streamlined look.

Photographer:
Donna Griffith
Source:
House & Home March 2014
Designer:
Theresa Casey

Tucked into the corner, on a wall too shallow to have useful cabinets, an open display cabinet showcases vintage objects as well as common cooking ingredients.

Photographer:
Donna Griffith
Source:
House & Home March 2014
Designer:
Theresa Casey

The narrow width of this kitchen didn’t allow for a full-size island, but without one it would have been a waste of floor space. The solution? An uber-slim island provides an extra workspace and creates a conversation hub.

Photographer:
Michael Graydon
Source:
House & Home January 2013
Designer:
Jeffrey Douglas, Douglas Design Studio

An all-over navy blue kitchen acts as a neutral backdrop for a collection of pretty dishes. Matte brass pulls glow against the moody paint color.

Photographer:
Angus Fergusson
Source:
House & Home September 2013
Designer:
Montana Burnett

An usual alternative to the kitchen island, a petite eating table can provide display and prep space without taking up too much room. A round table like the one here allows for easy flow and movement.

Photographer:
Michael Graydon
Source:
House & Home August 2012
Designer:
Sabrina Linn

A grey countertop and backsplash gives this small white kitchen oomph without eating up any visual space.

Photographer:
Michael Graydon
Source:
House & Home September 2014
Designer:
Sabrina Albanese Design
  • Eddie

    I think the sliding glass door in kitchen #4 is a great idea. I do enjoy period looking kitchens such as #8 so much more than those that look modern urban lofts.

