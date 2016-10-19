Sophia Bush’s Bright & Cozy California Guest Cottage
Actress, activist and philanthropist Sophia Bush is a woman of many talents, and after seeing inside her home, it’s clear that a strong design sense is one of them. The One Tree Hill star teamed up with One Kings Lane to makeover her serene guest cottage next to her Hollywood Hills home, and the result is a bright, modern-meets-vintage, classic California space.
“I wanted to stay true to certain mid-century aspects of it and also to make it really feel like that getaway cottage,” says Sophia. Click through to see the stunning guesthouse that’s become an extension of her home.
A jumpsuit-clad Sophia sits in her newly done living room where a printed rug and mod light fixtures steal the show.
The coffee table feels of-the-moment but with a ’60s vibe. Chairs paired with classic library lamps make for the ultimate reading spot in this open space.
These sconces are a nod to the mid-century aesthetic while global travel vibes are brought in with a bench wrapped in African mud cloth.
Vintage kilim pillows dress up the grey, chenille sofa while a glass cabinet displays Sophia’s collection of globes and mini library of coffee table books.
On the oversized marble coffee table, a mix of unique items — including fashion, design and architecture books — immediately transform the room into a personalized, lived-in space.
The open black frame of the vintage Bertoia chair adds a graphic hit while expansive windows and white walls create a bright and inviting feel.
A patterned mirror creates a striking counterpoint next to the fireplace, where the interior was painted a fireproof black.
Nothing personalizes a space quite like a gallery wall. Here, Sophia has gone with a nature theme, mixing photographs, art and a painted skull.
A light teak wood table paired with rafia and chrome chairs, and a woven basket housing an orange tree creates a textured and layered look.
To finish off the look, placemats were chosen to mimic the textiles in Sophia’s house.
