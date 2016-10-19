Sophia Bush’s Bright & Cozy California Guest Cottage

Actress, activist and philanthropist Sophia Bush is a woman of many talents, and after seeing inside her home, it’s clear that a strong design sense is one of them. The One Tree Hill star teamed up with One Kings Lane to makeover her serene guest cottage next to her Hollywood Hills home, and the result is a bright, modern-meets-vintage, classic California space.

“I wanted to stay true to certain mid-century aspects of it and also to make it really feel like that getaway cottage,” says Sophia. Click through to see the stunning guesthouse that’s become an extension of her home.