Visit Diane Keaton’s Lovingly Restored L.A. Home

With its warm, welcoming and slightly quirky style, it should come as no surprise that this Pacific Palisades home was decorated by celebrated actress and design-lover Diane Keaton. Throughout the six-bedroom, 7,800-square-foot house, eclectic antiques and graphic artwork lend the traditional architecture a more lighthearted feel, while a neutral color palette keeps the look livable. Browse through this gallery to see why we’re ready to move into this high-end, yet totally charming California home.