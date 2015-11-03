Visit Diane Keaton’s Lovingly Restored L.A. Home
With its warm, welcoming and slightly quirky style, it should come as no surprise that this Pacific Palisades home was decorated by celebrated actress and design-lover Diane Keaton. Throughout the six-bedroom, 7,800-square-foot house, eclectic antiques and graphic artwork lend the traditional architecture a more lighthearted feel, while a neutral color palette keeps the look livable. Browse through this gallery to see why we’re ready to move into this high-end, yet totally charming California home.
Set on a sprawling 10,144-square-foot lot, this house makes a striking first impression with a handsome façade and bold oversized numbers.
The entryway gives visitors a taste of the interiors to come, with its blend of classic detailing and interesting salvaged pieces.
A graphic mural sets an inviting tone in the foyer-adjacent dining area, while weathered metal pendants add some industrial edge.
In the living room, layers of cozy textiles keep the high-contrast space from looking stark.
The home’s open-plan kitchen looks plucked from a Nancy Meyers movie with its fresh white palette, charming accents and pretty garden views.
Just up the stairs are three spacious bedrooms. With its casual decor and practical desk, this one would make a great teenagers’ room.
Statement sconces and a pink tub give the room’s ensuite bath an appropriately young, unfitted look.
The principal bedroom has a more sophisticated vibe, but doesn’t feel stuffy thanks to a whimsical display of vintage finds.
A black and white palette lends the attached bathroom a crisp, clean aesthetic.
On the lower level of the home, a spacious studio is the perfect spot to work on craft or DIY projects.
A home office, screening room and wine cellar are also housed on the lower level.
Out back, a large swimming pool lets homeowners, and their guests, take full advantage of the balmy California climate.
November 05, 2015 at 11:04 pm, some people said:
Not as large as you would think. Beautiful though.
November 08, 2015 at 1:07 am, Eddie said:
Not a big fan of the colors (not) used, but I loved the materials, the textures, and the general overall approach to the project.
March 18, 2017 at 3:28 am, Mada said:
Extremely beautiful with great personality, as the owner seams to be ! I like it a lot, not standard way to design so that I think it makes it even better ! I like everything about it: design, materials, dimensions of spaces, charcter of the place and the cosy and relaxed feel it transmits
