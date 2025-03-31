5 Sustainable And Eco-Conscious Wines And Spirits That Give New Meaning To Drinking Responsibly

Santa Julia Reserva Wine

Committed to organic farming techniques and a low carbon footprint, Santa Julia, a third-generation, family-owned and operated winery in Mendoza, Argentina, implements sustainable practices like water conservation, biodiversity (the use of various plants to maintain the balance of the ecosystem and soil, such as insect-repelling plants) and solar energy in its vineyard practices. Even their packaging follows this ethos, using recyclable materials, and lightweight glass for their bottles.

The winery has also launched community uplifting projects like education and schooling to its employees and local residents, including nursery care and community sewing workshops.

The Santa Julia Reserva Malbec’s fruity notes of blackberry, cassis and plum are followed by honey and chocolate, but it’s the plum, blackcurrant and coffee flavours that leave the most delicious impression.