5 Sustainable And Eco-Conscious Wines And Spirits That Give New Meaning To Drinking Responsibly

Enjoy drinking responsibly by choosing wines and spirits that are conscience about their environmental impacts and communities. From organically-sourced ingredients to energy efficient practices, these five brands are forging their own path and leading the change in sustainability.

Santa Julia Reserva Wine

Committed to organic farming techniques and a low carbon footprint, Santa Julia, a third-generation, family-owned and operated winery in Mendoza, Argentina, implements sustainable practices like water conservation, biodiversity (the use of various plants to maintain the balance of the ecosystem and soil, such as insect-repelling plants) and solar energy in its vineyard practices. Even their packaging follows this ethos, using recyclable materials, and lightweight glass for their bottles. The winery has also launched community uplifting projects like education and schooling to its employees and local residents, including nursery care and community sewing workshops. The Santa Julia Reserva Malbec's fruity notes of blackberry, cassis and plum are followed by honey and chocolate, but it's the plum, blackcurrant and coffee flavours that leave the most delicious impression.

Flor de Caña Rum

Sustainability takes centre stage thanks to Flor de Caña's use of renewable energy (includes wind and organic materials) powering the distillation process, water conservation efforts and zero-waste production process — all ensuring minimal environmental impact. This award-winning rum also offers community support through its reforestation initiatives, development of local programs and free education and healthcare for the its employees and their children. The rum's sugar cane grows and is aged near San Cristobal, Nicaragua's highest active volcano, which provides a mineral-rich soil that contributes to the rum's unique flavour. Aged naturally in bourbon barrels, Flor de Caña has spicy notes of ripe fruits with a hint of orange and mint. Its distinctive taste offers a smooth finish of maraschino cherry and dark chocolate.

Bodega Garzón Wine

Considered a pioneer in sustainable winemaking, Bodega Garzón in Uruguay is the first winery outside of North America to earn LEED-certification (Leadership in Energy and Environmental design). Using innovative wind and photovoltaic energy (converting thermal energy into electricity), the entire facility follows organic and sustainable practices such as biodiversity and natural soil health over chemicals and supporting its community through social and environmental programs. The Bodega Garzón Tannat Reserva offers up notes of spicy plum and raspberry, and is a medium-bodied wine with a fresh and crisp finish.

Alois Lageder Wine

At the vineyards of Alois Lageder, situated in the Italian Alps, biodynamic agriculture is put into practice. Going a step further than biodiversity, animals such as pigs, oxen and chicken are integrated into the ecosystem for a healthy agriculture relationship. The vineyard also boasts an on-site farm-to-table organic restaurant. In 2021, the brand introduced its own lighter glass bottle (reducing over 100 tonnes in glass production!) and uses natural cork, recycled paper, paper seals and water-based ink on its labels. Due to its northern location and microclimate, this allows Alois Lageder the opportunity to combine distinct grape varieties for a unique flavour. The Alois Lageder Vernatsch-Schiava is a fresh and fruity Pinot Noir with a mix of berry and earthy notes.

Zuccardi VAlle de Uco Wine

This three-time, award-winning winery for 'World's Best Vineyard' is devoted to sustainable practices. Constructing its Zuccardi Valle de Uco winery in 2016 from all natural resources — stones, sand and water from its location in Argentina — the structure is made entirely out of concrete, nature's thermal insulator, reducing energy consumption. Powered by solar energy, the winery also follows a biodiversity mindest that naturally respects the regions soil and agriculture. Zuccardi Serie A Malbec is a medium-bodied wine with notes of cherries, prunes and black pepper, with a hint of chocolate and spice.