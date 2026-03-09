Decorating & Design
Two Birds Design On Canadel’s Timeless Appeal
Published on March 9, 2026
Founders and principal designers of Toronto-based
Two Birds Design, Renée Frostick and Andi Wheelband, make a conscious effort to support Canadian, family-run businesses. “They tend to bring a level of care, craftsmanship and accountability that aligns with the experience we want for our clients,” says Andi. Based in Quebec, creates furniture for everyday living. Offering comfort, high-quality and options to customize, Canadel furniture appeals to designers and customers looking for distinctive pieces. Canadel
Read more as the design duo shares tips on how they personalize rooms for their clients.
OPTION TO CUSTOMIZE
Both Renée and Andi see furniture as an investment. “We’re committed to creating spaces that feel truly personal and tell a fresh story for each client. Being able to customize pieces are essential to our process. Canadel makes it easy with more than 30 shades of wood, 150 fabrics and an array of furniture sizes to choose from.”
Rectangular table base MZ ; chair 5191 .
COMFORT + STYLE
The Two Birds Design team believes Canadel strikes a strong balance between comfort and aesthetics. “By pairing thoughtful ergonomic style with refined shapes, the pieces at Canadel feel timeless and can be integrated into a wide range of homes, from traditional to modern, all while remaining warm and livable.”
Downtown chair 5139 ; coffee table 2754 DH ; bench 4120 .
SUSTAINABLY-MADE
Canadel holds
GREENGUARD certification, meaning the company practices sustainable manufacturing methods such as low volatile emissions, reduced energy consumption and obtaining materials from renewable resources. “Partnering with environmentally-responsible fabricators helps us create healthier, more sustainable homes for our clients, as well as provide us with peace of mind.” Kitchen ; island 4836 . stool 9051
Here are a few of Renée and Andi’s favourite pieces from
Canadel.
Console table 1660 DH
“This table’s refined proportions offer function without the visual heaviness. We love its clean lines and quiet simplicity.”
Media unit 7918 M1
“This sleek silhouette makes it easy to tailor it to different room sizes and layouts, which is great for balancing form and function in a living room.”
Chair 5188
“The modern yet soft profile bridges contemporary and transitional styles while the upholstered seat and integrated arms keep it comfortable. With the option to customize, this chair can read casual or elevated, making it a versatile choice.”
Canadel’s use of durable materials and high-quality ensures their pieces become an enduring part of people’s homes.