Celebrating Canadian-made Custom Furniture

A beautiful dining room is a perfect setting for family gatherings that last long after dessert is served. Canadel, a family owned and operated furniture company since 1982, has an extensive offering of hand-finished dining room pieces that work for a range of decorating styles, from classic to modern to contemporary. A proudly Canadian company, Canadel makes its furniture here in Canada, plus it purchases dyes, paints and recycled packaging from local suppliers.

