Explore 2025 furniture trends with three Canadian retailers
Published on June 26, 2025
Presented by:
Home Société—parent company to retail brands
MUST, Maison Corbeil and Jardin de Ville—brings together complementary visions when it comes to furniture and home accessories. They draw on decades of experience to showcase the most current trends from local and exclusive international brands. From the spirit of the ’70s and the resurgence of earthy tones like clay and moody green—scroll down to see what 2025 trends are on their radar right now.
Curvy furniture and exaggerated shapes have arrived! From a channel-tufted bed to organic shapes and sculptural lighting, these softer silhouettes can transform a room into something inspired and personal.
Biba tufted bed, Maison Corbeil; Amara dining chair , Tovas table , MUST.
Warm wood tones and hues of sand and clay bring back the ’70s in a modern approach that’s perfect for today’s interiors. Pairing clean lines with rounded forms create a well-balanced room.
Gustave sofa , Maison Corbeil; Drak TV stand , MUST.
Olive green is a sophisticated colour that offers timeless appeal. The
Mello sofa and Mesa sideboard can feel fresh or moody and pair well with textured pieces, beige, brass and wood. Mello sofa bed , MUST; Mesa 7639 sideboard by BDI, Maison Corbeil.
Have your outdoor entertaining, dining or lounging space be an extension of the indoors with beautiful natural materials that are both elegant and ideal for relaxed living. The
Sticks sofa collection by Cane-Line is made of teak and inspired by the organic shapes of tree branches. This collection features plush QuickDry cushions that allow air circulation and water drainage to ensure long lasting comfort. Sticks collection , Jardin de Ville.
The
Parc rocking chair and the Bliss armchair by Cane-Line brings Scandinavian simplicity to any garden or patio. Both chairs are designed by Foursome & Hiortlorenzen in the late ’70s. Their work is a blend of comfort and good-looking design. The Parc’s wooden seat is bent to conform to the human shape. The weather-resistant natural teak will patina beautifully over time. The Bliss armchair is made from high- quality, powder-coated aluminum that ensures durability and comes in a selection of fun colours to mix and match. Parc rocking chair , Bliss armchair , Jardin de Ville.