Shop: Must Boutique Offers Quality Home Goods And An Elevated Shopping Experience

Author: Bona Kim

Published on April 4, 2025

Must boutique is brought to you by Home Société Group, a third-generation, Montreal-based company behind the luxury home emporiums that offer exclusive European brands Kartell and Ligne Roset. When you visit Must’s Toronto location on Parliament Street, be sure to visit the in-store florist Prune les fleurs, then go next door to tour the two-storey Home Société store. What a great destination for lovers of all things home.

Maison Corbeil was founded in 1973 by Colette and Raymond Corbeil with the aim of bringing contemporary and modern furniture pieces to Canada. Maison Corbeil later became part of Home Société Group, the parent company of renowned furniture brands including Must, La Galerie du Meuble, Jardin de Ville and Home Société. “Our commitment to staying current with the latest trends shines through in every detail,” says Émilie Corbeil, product director at Must. “We’ve crafted spaces that resonate with our customers’ evolving tastes.”

Must’s Mississauga location (above) opened in early 2024. It’s the brand’s largest shop in Ontario.

Tableware and other hosting essentials are also available at Must. “We’re thrilled to offer our quality designs at accessible prices,” says Éric Corbeil, co-president at Home Société Group.

This modern seating has a comfortable yet elevated vibe.

Products: Mello sofa bed in Green, $1,899, Must; Duo coffee tables, $299/pair. Must

With short-pile fabric upholstery and soft curves, this bed frame is the epitome of style and comfort.

Products: Pop Queen bed frame in Sand, $1,899, Must; Marume nightstand in Oak and Black, $399, Must

Visit Must at 127 Parliament St., in Toronto, and 788 Boyer Blvd., Unit 1 in Mississauga. Shop more of our favourite products below.

Products: Dean armchair, $399. Must
Products: Arcata table lamp in Green, $120. Must
Photographer:

Courtesy of Maison Corbeil

Source:

House & Home

