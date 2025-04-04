Shop: Must Boutique Offers Quality Home Goods And An Elevated Shopping Experience

Must boutique is brought to you by Home Société Group, a third-generation, Montreal-based company behind the luxury home emporiums that offer exclusive European brands Kartell and Ligne Roset. When you visit Must’s Toronto location on Parliament Street, be sure to visit the in-store florist Prune les fleurs, then go next door to tour the two-storey Home Société store. What a great destination for lovers of all things home.

Maison Corbeil was founded in 1973 by Colette and Raymond Corbeil with the aim of bringing contemporary and modern furniture pieces to Canada. Maison Corbeil later became part of Home Société Group, the parent company of renowned furniture brands including Must, La Galerie du Meuble, Jardin de Ville and Home Société. “Our commitment to staying current with the latest trends shines through in every detail,” says Émilie Corbeil, product director at Must. “We’ve crafted spaces that resonate with our customers’ evolving tastes.”