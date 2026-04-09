This Integrated Kitchen Is a Timeless Modern Space

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A kitchen is an investment, so it’s important to design a space that feels timeless. Miralis believes in making thoughtful choices so that a kitchen ages gracefully — designing and selecting materials that are durable, long-lasting and easy to maintain.

For this integrated kitchen, Miralis collaborated with design firms Les Bien Perchés and Alzane to create a contemporary and inviting environment, pairing soft beige and oak-look cabinets with sleek, ultracompact countertops inspired from the beauty of natural stone — all from Miralis. Willow Grey (soft beige) and Achene-Arabica door fronts; Zenith – Dekton compact surface countertops.

Scroll down to see how Miralis created this beautifully inviting kitchen. Miralis has many trusted partners in and outside of Ontario. To find a Miralis dealer in your area, visit HERE.