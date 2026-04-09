Decorating & Design

This Integrated Kitchen Is a Timeless Modern Space

Published on April 9, 2026

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A kitchen is an investment, so it’s important to design a space that feels timeless. Miralis believes in making thoughtful choices so that a kitchen ages gracefully — designing and selecting materials that are durable, long-lasting and easy to maintain.

For this integrated kitchen, Miralis collaborated with design firms Les Bien Perchés and Alzane to create a contemporary and inviting environment, pairing soft beige and oak-look cabinets with sleek, ultracompact countertops inspired from the beauty of natural stone — all from Miralis. Willow Grey (soft beige) and Achene-Arabica door fronts; Zenith – Dekton compact surface countertops.

Scroll down to see how Miralis created this beautifully inviting kitchen. Miralis has many trusted partners in and outside of Ontario. To find a Miralis dealer in your area, visit HERE.

Dedication to Made-in-Canada Quality

Based in Quebec’s Lower Saint-Laurent region, Miralis is known for crafting bespoke cabinets, furniture and compact surface countertops, ensuring consistent style, quality and durability throughout the space.

Combining modern aesthetics with high-quality engineered materials, the Miralis design style leans toward a warm, enduring colour palette of off-whites, creams, soft beiges and wood tones such as walnut and light oak.

Long-lasting Countertops

This kitchen showcases the best of integrated design. In addition to creating the custom cabinets and hidden pantry storage, Miralis also offers durable, compact surface countertops in a selection of colours.

Resistant to heat, stain and scratches, the matte surface is antibacterial and easy to clean, while its slim profile complements the kitchen’s modern look. Zenith – Dekton compact surface countertops.

Built for Function and Style

Clean lines, smooth surfaces and unadorned cabinets make maintenance, cleaning and organization a breeze, especially for a large family. This kitchen’s open layout maximizes natural light and storage, while organic elements like the island pendant lights and curved island countertop, help soften the space.

The kitchen’s feature wall is defined by tall, flat-paneled door fronts that mimic the look and feel of oak. This engineered material resists discolouration, helping ensure a longer lifespan. The paneled wall neatly conceals appliances and provides ample pantry storage. Akène Arabica European laminate door fronts.

Personal Touches

The family requested a coffee nook featuring a bar sink and elegant ribbed glass upper cabinets trimmed in black metal. Lower cabinets, Willow Grey European laminate door fronts.

Sustainable and Timeless Philosophy

The most sustainable kitchen is the one you’ll never want to change, and this modern aesthetic makes a lasting impression. Lower cabinet door fronts in soft beige adds warmth to the space and coordinates perfectly with the custom curved vent hood that seems to disappear into the space above the cooktop.

Miralis believes in responsible consumption — creating sustainable cabinets and countertops that prioritize long-lasting design and performance.

Miralis builds kitchens to last. With dealer locations throughout Canada, find one closest to you HERE.

Photographer:

Sarah Dagenais

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