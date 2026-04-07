Decorating & Design
James Davie Talks Tasco and the Importance of Great Service
Published on April 7, 2026
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James Davie’s relationship with
Tasco has grown over the past 15 years since he returned from New York to live and work in Toronto. “Tasco is synonymous with appliance retailing in Toronto,” says James. “My relationship with the brand has evolved from a consumer to a designer to a trusted collaborator. Tasco’s dedication to training knowledgeable and helpful staff sets it apart.” Appliances
Designer James Davie shares why appliances are so important when he’s designing a kitchen.
Q&A
HOUSE & HOME: What’s your experience been like when shopping at Tasco?
JAMES DAVIE: I’ve worked with Tasco for years and am on a first-name basis with many of the sales representatives. They are true collaborators — always responsive and accountable. A kitchen is arguably the most important space in a home and appliances can be the most high-value items in the room. Working with a trusted partner gives tremendous peace of mind.
H&H: How is Tasco different from other appliance retailers?
JD: Tasco has been in business for more than 70 years and has indisputably the most varied and comprehensive selection of appliances — not only innovative offerings from a wide range of suppliers, but also classic niche brands such as Marvel and Aga.
H&H: How important are appliances when designing a kitchen?
JD: I typically leave Tasco with a complete selection of appliances which forms the basis of my kitchen designs. For example, certain ranges in interesting enamel colours can impact the selection of counters, tile or lighting.
H&H: What are some of your favourite brands at Tasco?
GA: I like to see appliances take centre stage in my kitchen designs. I occasionally suggest stainless steel Wolf ranges and Sub-Zero refrigerators for a more professional look.
Products: This Sub-Zero refrigerator and wine refrigerator captures a more professional look.
H&H: What are you working on now?
JD: I’m designing a country kitchen, and there’s nothing better than the beauty, performance and quality of a La Cornue range and matching vent hood.
Visit
Tasco.ca for showroom hours and locations.