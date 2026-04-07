James Davie Talks Tasco and the Importance of Great Service

H&H: How is Tasco different from other appliance retailers?

JD: Tasco has been in business for more than 70 years and has indisputably the most varied and comprehensive selection of appliances — not only innovative offerings from a wide range of suppliers, but also classic niche brands such as Marvel and Aga.

H&H: How important are appliances when designing a kitchen?

JD: I typically leave Tasco with a complete selection of appliances which forms the basis of my kitchen designs. For example, certain ranges in interesting enamel colours can impact the selection of counters, tile or lighting.