Cocktails
5 Classic Cocktails For Effortless Entertaining
Published on October 10, 2025
Presented by:
There are cocktails — and then there are the
classics. You know, the ones that never go out of style, spark conversation and somehow make any gathering feel a little more elevated. By definition, “classic” means enduring, authentic and a standard of excellence — exactly the kind of vibe you want to channel when mixing drinks for friends. Since 1830, Tanqueray London Dry Gin has done just that, with its iconic juniper-forward profile making it the go-to gin for crafting timeless cocktails.
Scroll down for some favourite classic cocktail recipes guaranteed to get the party started.
Tanqueray London Dry Negroni
The classic negroni has inspired countless variations — smoky, fig-infused, even masala chai, but the original remains unmatched. Crafted in equal parts gin, vermouth and bitter aperitif, this cocktail is bold and balanced. Serve it over ice with a twist of orange peel for the ultimately layered sip.
Get the recipe.
Tanqueray London Dry Gin and Tonic
The iconic gin and tonic might well deserve a rebrand as the “T&T,” thanks to Tanqueray’s signature juniper-forward profile and delicate herbal notes that lend a remarkably smooth, balanced flavour. Long admired by discerning drinkers — including literary legend F. Scott Fitzgerald — this classic cocktail is a timeless and elegant choice.
Get the recipe.
Tanqueray No.10 Dry Martini
Long before James Bond made the shaken-not-stirred martini a cinematic icon, the gin martini had already earned its place as a timeless classic — and for good reason. With its crisp juniper profile and bright citrus notes, the cocktail delivers a clean, balanced finish that’s as refreshing as it is refined.
Get the recipe.
Tanqueray Rangpur Gimlet
Other than being fun to say, the gimlet is a sophisticated choice for those who like their cocktails sweet and tart. Famously reference in the novel
The Long Goodbye, this unfussy drink makes for an elegant sip.
Get recipe.
Tanqueray Sevilla Orange Spritz
This fruit-forward cocktail is the ideal choice if you’re looking for something refreshing. Bittersweet Sevilla oranges used in Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla are what make the difference, lending a citrus note that strikes the perfect balance between fruity and bittersweet.
Get the recipe.