Sarah Richardson’s Holiday Entertaining Guide
When you juggle as many roles as Sarah Richardson does — award-winning designer, author, magazine editor, television personality, wife and mother of two — you’d think the last thing she’d have time for is cooking. In fact, she’s always cooking up something delicious. She invited us into her kitchen to talk about her fondest food memories and get a glimpse of her recently redesigned 1960s modern home in Toronto. Click through to see the spaces she loves to entertain in, and get her favorite festive recipes.
“Our house was built in 1965, so the architecture and overall vibe are modern. The spare, streamlined look of the kitchen suits our taste perfectly and is authentic to the house. Because the layout is so open, I wanted it to be calm, classic and timeless, hence the palette of white on white on grey,” says Sarah.
For the living room, Sarah chose sleek furnishings, like a vintage Nienkämper coffee table and chandelier by Ingo Maurer. “I know a lot of people associate me with more traditional design, but this is how we live at home, and it’s actually very ‘me.’ White, cream, ivory, oyster and silver are the colors I want to be around every day.”
This glam bar is part of the den, just off the living room.
Sarah handpicked the Calacatta marble for its “terrific veining” and installed it above the stove and around the china cupboard to act as art in the kitchen. The six-burner gas GE Monogram stove is “restaurant-worthy, yet beautiful” with streamlined bevelled edges.
“As a little kid, I loved having guests for dinner. I always put myself in charge of setting the table and would pull out all of the fanciest things I could find. It resulted in a lot of ironing for my mom, but she graciously indulged my love of all things sparkly and fancy. Today, I use the fine antique china, sterling silver and crystal often — if it breaks, so be it!” says Sarah. Vintage silver candlesticks — some bought, some given to Sarah and Alex as wedding gifts — add sparkle in the dining room.
A mix of treasures new and old, like these antique bone-handled knives, are hallmarks of Sarah’s tabletop.
Sarah dresses up her holiday table with subtly patterned linens from her own fabric collection. The muted palette helps create a relaxed ambience.
Sarah loves serving this Georgian Bay Gin Sunset to guests. “Our cottage is on Georgian Bay, and a friend of ours started Georgian Bay Gin. The gin is made with local juniper berries, and blending it with citrus and cranberries makes this cocktail festive and delicious.”
Get the recipe here.
As for what to pair it with? “My mom started making this over 20 years ago, and I still love it today. It’s the simplest and quickest hors d’oeuvre – it’s great with a salad at lunch, and it’s even tastier the next day … if there are any leftovers!”
Get the recipe here.
“This salad is in constant rotation on our table because it’s easy to prep and always a crowd-pleaser. Peppery arugula, crunchy pecans, juicy pomegranate seeds and nippy blue cheese are just a never-fail flavor explosion.”
Get the recipe here.
“For me, cooking is just playing with food, and you can never go wrong by trying. I came up with the idea for barbecuing the turkey years ago while hosting Christmas at our farmhouse. I was struggling to fit everything into my oven, so my mom and I decided to try barbecuing it. I haven’t roasted a turkey in an oven since! Inviting people over to share a meal is a special experience, and any effort will be appreciated, so just enjoy yourself, open a bottle of wine, and let the good times roll.”
Get the recipe here.
“Everyone likes a little something to finish off a holiday meal, but anything too rich can be too much. This dessert satisfies your sweet tooth without leaving you feeling overstuffed.”
Get the recipe here.
