Gillian Atkins Relies on Tasco To Help Execute Her Design Vision
Published on March 9, 2026
Known for her Ask a Designer™ column in House & Home, Gillian Atkins is no stranger to solving design issues and creating beautiful spaces. An integral part of her design process is trust and enlisting the right people to execute her vision. Having purchased her first set of appliances at
Tasco for a client 10 years ago and impressed with its service, this relationship has only grown stronger.
Here, Gillian shares how
Tasco Appliances inspires design confidence.
Photographer: Jason Stickley
Q&A
HOUSE & HOME: What do you like about shopping at Tasco?
GILLIAN ATKINS: It’s one-stop shopping since all the top brands are there and on display in the showroom. Tasco recently renovated its showroom and has dedicated a space to premium appliance brands including Sub-Zero, Wolf, Cove and Miele.
H&H: What do you appreciate most about collaborating with Tasco?
GA: I can rely on the staff’s expertise – I trust them and don’t need to micromanage the process. Once I provide my project scope, my Tasco representative develops a package that suits all of the unique requirements.
H&H: When do you start thinking about appliances during the design process?
GA: The appliance discussion happens early because it’s about how the homeowner uses the kitchen. If they are an amateur chef who wants a 48” range with strong venting it impacts the entire kitchen design and layout.
A modern kitchen needs sleek appliances, while a country kitchen requires classic shapes and warm details. It’s nice to be able to walk your clients through the showroom to narrow down the choices. I depend on the knowledgeable Tasco staff to point out the latest innovations and steer us in the right direction.
H&H: What Tasco brands do you consistently search out?
GA: I really like the Freedom side-by-side fridge and freezer columns by Thermador. These investment appliances also come in panel-ready and are one of the few models that seamlessly disappear into the surrounding millwork.
H&H: Has there been an appliance that has inspired you to adapt a design?
GA: Definitely the La Cornue range…if you know, you know.
