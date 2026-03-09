Gillian Atkins Relies on Tasco To Help Execute Her Design Vision

H&H: When do you start thinking about appliances during the design process?

GA: The appliance discussion happens early because it’s about how the homeowner uses the kitchen. If they are an amateur chef who wants a 48” range with strong venting it impacts the entire kitchen design and layout.

A modern kitchen needs sleek appliances, while a country kitchen requires classic shapes and warm details. It’s nice to be able to walk your clients through the showroom to narrow down the choices. I depend on the knowledgeable Tasco staff to point out the latest innovations and steer us in the right direction.