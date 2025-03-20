What You Need to Know Before Buying a New Home

Presented by:

The Home Construction Regulatory Authority (HCRA) plays a critical role in helping new home buyers navigate one of the most important decisions of their lives: purchasing a home. Your home is one of your biggest investments, so it’s important to make an informed decision before you sign on the dotted line.

The HCRA is a consumer protection organization that licenses new home builders and sellers across the province. As the regulator, the HCRA is responsible for licensing new home builders and sellers across the province, providing you with tips and tools for a smooth homebuying and homeownership experience.

Here are some important tips from the HCRA to help you protect your investment when it comes to buying a new home.