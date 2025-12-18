Decorating & Design

Keep Cosy This Winter With A Stylish Throw

Author: Chelsea Dolan

Published on December 18, 2025

Comfy, functional and stylish — there’s no better accessory to keep close by this winter than a throw. From plush faux fur blankets to selections with abstract patterns and neutral palettes, throws add a layer of cosiness to a room. Stay warm this winter with one of the nine options below!

A stack of faux fur stylish throws folded in a pile against a white background. There are four of them: one brown, one beige, one grey and one white.

Luxe Faux Fur

House & Home’s statement throws are plush and stylish, and are available in four colourways. 

Products: In White, Grey Marble, Taupe Marble or Brown by Lynda Reeves for Costco. 70" l. x 60" w. $60 each. Costco
A folded stylish throw in beige with a folded grey throw stacked on top of it against a white background.

Riddell Melange

Frayed edges add a lived-in vibe to this machine-washable polyester throw. 

Products: Top: In Silver Grey. 60" l. x 50" w. $59; Bottom: Withers Cotton throw in Natural-ash. $89. Both at Urban Barn

Plaid

The whipstitched edge adds a handmade quality to this 100% wool throw. 

Products: 60" l. x 50" w. $108. Modern Komfort

Cork

Made by artisans in southern Peru, this alpaca-wool throw comes in a selection of neutral hues. 

Products: In Ivory, Oatmeal, Charcoal or Black by Linen Way. 78" l. x 55" w. $230 each. Provide
A bright yellow and white abstract-patterned throw lies folded against a white background.

Bruten

The abstract print in a saturated hue makes this machine-washable cotton throw striking. 

Products: In Citrus. 63" l. x 51" w. $196. Mkt
Three folded stylish throws with checkered patterns are stacked on a white background.

Crosby Heirloom

Canadian brand Blacksaw’s classic alpaca wool throw features a check pattern with timeless appeal. 

Products: In Green, Ivory or Tobacco Brown. 79" l. x 59" w. $629 each. Crate & Barrel
A folded white stylish throw sits atop a folded brown throw against a white background.

Roslin Shearling

A textured, double-sided throw with sheepskin on one side and polyester suede on the other. 

Products: In Warm White or Smoked Amber. 70" l. x 50" w. $999 each. CB2
A folded stylish throw in dark grey with a light grey looping pattern and a leather patch sit on a white background.

Fringed Leather-Trimmed

A tonal Loewe monogram is woven through this alpaca blend throw, which boasts an embossed leather patch and fringed borders. 

Products: In Gray by Loewe. 78⅓" l. x 55" w. Approx. $2,741. Net-a-Porter
A stylish throw with a letter H motif in orange and white is flowing out of a wooden armoire.

Avalon

The iconic blanket is made from a merino wool–cashmere blend and features the famous “H” inspired by the coat of arms from traditional horse blankets. 

Products: In Écru-potiron. 67" l. x 53" w. $2,125. Hermès

