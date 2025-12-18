Keep Cosy This Winter With A Stylish Throw

Comfy, functional and stylish — there’s no better accessory to keep close by this winter than a throw. From plush faux fur blankets to selections with abstract patterns and neutral palettes, throws add a layer of cosiness to a room. Stay warm this winter with one of the nine options below!

Luxe Faux Fur House & Home’s statement throws are plush and stylish, and are available in four colourways. Products: In White, Grey Marble, Taupe Marble or Brown by Lynda Reeves for Costco. 70" l. x 60" w. $60 each. In White, Grey Marble, Taupe Marble or Brown by Lynda Reeves for Costco. 70" l. x 60" w. $60 each. Costco Riddell Melange Frayed edges add a lived-in vibe to this machine-washable polyester throw. Products: Top: In Silver Grey. 60" l. x 50" w. $59; Bottom: Withers Cotton throw in Natural-ash. $89. Both at Top: In Silver Grey. 60" l. x 50" w. $59; Bottom: Withers Cotton throw in Natural-ash. $89. Both at Urban Barn Plaid The whipstitched edge adds a handmade quality to this 100% wool throw. Products: 60" l. x 50" w. $108. 60" l. x 50" w. $108. Modern Komfort Cork Made by artisans in southern Peru, this alpaca-wool throw comes in a selection of neutral hues. Products: In Ivory, Oatmeal, Charcoal or Black by Linen Way. 78" l. x 55" w. $230 each. In Ivory, Oatmeal, Charcoal or Black by Linen Way. 78" l. x 55" w. $230 each. Provide Bruten The abstract print in a saturated hue makes this machine-washable cotton throw striking. Products: In Citrus. 63" l. x 51" w. $196. In Citrus. 63" l. x 51" w. $196. Mkt Crosby Heirloom Canadian brand Blacksaw’s classic alpaca wool throw features a check pattern with timeless appeal. Products: In Green, Ivory or Tobacco Brown. 79" l. x 59" w. $629 each. In Green, Ivory or Tobacco Brown. 79" l. x 59" w. $629 each. Crate & Barrel Roslin Shearling A textured, double-sided throw with sheepskin on one side and polyester suede on the other. Products: In Warm White or Smoked Amber. 70" l. x 50" w. $999 each. In Warm White or Smoked Amber. 70" l. x 50" w. $999 each. CB2 Fringed Leather-Trimmed A tonal Loewe monogram is woven through this alpaca blend throw, which boasts an embossed leather patch and fringed borders. Products: In Gray by Loewe. 78⅓" l. x 55" w. Approx. $2,741. In Gray by Loewe. 78⅓" l. x 55" w. Approx. $2,741. Net-a-Porter Avalon The iconic blanket is made from a merino wool–cashmere blend and features the famous “H” inspired by the coat of arms from traditional horse blankets. Products: In Écru-potiron. 67" l. x 53" w. $2,125. In Écru-potiron. 67" l. x 53" w. $2,125. Hermès