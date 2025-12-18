Decorating & Design
Keep Cosy This Winter With A Stylish Throw
Author: Chelsea Dolan
Published on December 18, 2025
Comfy, functional and stylish — there’s no better accessory to keep close by this winter than a throw. From plush faux fur blankets to selections with abstract patterns and neutral palettes, throws add a layer of cosiness to a room. Stay warm this winter with one of the nine options below!
Luxe Faux Fur
House & Home’s statement throws are plush and stylish, and are available in four colourways.
Products:
In White, Grey Marble, Taupe Marble or Brown by Lynda Reeves for Costco. 70" l. x 60" w. $60 each.
Costco
Riddell Melange
Frayed edges add a lived-in vibe to this machine-washable polyester throw.
Products:
Top: In Silver Grey. 60" l. x 50" w. $59; Bottom: Withers Cotton throw in Natural-ash. $89. Both at
Urban Barn
Plaid
The whipstitched edge adds a handmade quality to this 100% wool throw.
Products:
60" l. x 50" w. $108.
Modern Komfort
Cork
Made by artisans in southern Peru, this alpaca-wool throw comes in a selection of neutral hues.
Products:
In Ivory, Oatmeal, Charcoal or Black by Linen Way. 78" l. x 55" w. $230 each.
Provide
Bruten
The abstract print in a saturated hue makes this machine-washable cotton throw striking.
Products:
In Citrus. 63" l. x 51" w. $196.
Mkt
Crosby Heirloom
Canadian brand Blacksaw’s classic alpaca wool throw features a check pattern with timeless appeal.
Products:
In Green, Ivory or Tobacco Brown. 79" l. x 59" w. $629 each.
Crate & Barrel
Roslin Shearling
A textured, double-sided throw with sheepskin on one side and polyester suede on the other.
Products:
In Warm White or Smoked Amber. 70" l. x 50" w. $999 each.
CB2
Fringed Leather-Trimmed
A tonal Loewe monogram is woven through this alpaca blend throw, which boasts an embossed leather patch and fringed borders.
Products:
In Gray by Loewe. 78⅓" l. x 55" w. Approx. $2,741.
Net-a-Porter
Avalon
The iconic blanket is made from a merino wool–cashmere blend and features the famous “H” inspired by the coat of arms from traditional horse blankets.
Products:
In Écru-potiron. 67" l. x 53" w. $2,125.
Hermès