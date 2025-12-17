Cocktails
15+ Holiday Cocktail Recipes To Celebrate The Season
Author: Alexandra Whyte, Joseph Cicerone
Published on December 17, 2025
From a boozy Nutella hot cocoa to a remix on an espresso martini, we’ve rounded-up some of our favorite holiday cocktail recipes to celebrate
the season. “These recipes are for those winter evenings when you’re watching the snow fall outside,” says Bar and Mixologist Manager Sam Clark. Greet your guests with one of our holiday cocktail recipes below!
Figgy Pudding Cocktail
Cognac, Amaro Nonino Quintessentia and Angostura bitters mixed with the richness of fig and vanilla bean evoke the flavours of a classic Christmas pudding. “It’s a balance of rich and tart, with a hint of baking spice and a smooth, warm finish,” says Elsa Taylor, who created the cocktail. You make your own Salted Vanilla Syrup, which also works in coffee and on desserts.
Get The Roost’s recipe for the
Figgy Pudding cocktail here.
Photographer: Jessica Champion-Taylor
Winter in Niagara Cocktail
“The pride and joy of the Niagara region of Canada is Icewine. Icewine adds body, acidity, and a great depth of flavor to shaken or stirred cocktails while also contributing tree fruit notes, like peach and apricot, as well as distinct smokiness and evergreen qualities. If you’ve not been to the Niagara region in the winter, this drink will definitely transport you there.” – Evelyn Chick
Get Evelyn’s recipe for the
Winter in Niagara cocktail here.
Photographer: Jessica Blaine Smith
Spiced Berry Beret Cocktail
“An explosion of berry flavors paired with reposado tequila, this Sangria-inspired punch is too good to last the entire party!” – Evelyn Chick
Get Evelyn’s recipe for the
Spiced Berry Beret cocktail here.
Photographer: Jessica Blaine Smith
After Dark Cocktail
Sam Clark, a manager of bars and mixology for Fairmont Hotels & Resorts in Western Canada, created the After Dark cocktail for Alpine Social. A remix of the popular espresso martini, this fresh take combines whisky, cacao, vanilla bean and coffee. “The After Dark is for those winter evenings spent in the company of friends and family, when you’re watching the snow fall outside,” says Sam. “It’s a true indulgence.”
Get Sam Clark’s recipe for the
After Dark here.
Photographer: courtesy of Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise
Chai Tea Martini
Smooth Dillon’s Coffee Liqueur pairs with bold Chocolate Chai Tea in this indulgent martini to deliver a warm, aromatic experience.
Get the
recipe here.
Photographer: Courtesy of Dillon's Small Batch Distillers
The Red Sky
While admiring the interiors at the recently redesigned rooftop bar at
Park Hyatt Toronto, you’ll want to order a Red Sky cocktail. The refreshing drink is crisp, bubbly and has a hint of peppermint.
Get the recipe for the
Red Sky cocktail here.
Photographer: Paula Wilson
Source: House & Home
Apple Pie Hot Toddy
Sweet and satisfying, this winter cocktail is layered with orchard apple sweetness, gentle spice, and festive winter warmth. Cheers!
Get the
recipe here.
Photographer: Courtesy of Glendalough Distillery
French 75 Cocktail
If you’d like some bubbly with brunch, try a lemony, gin-infused French 75 cocktail. It’s sweet, tart and delicious.
Get the recipe for the
classic cocktail here.
Photographer: Angus Fergusson
Source: House & Home
Cranberry Kir Royal
Impress your guests with this festive looking (and tasting) drink the moment they arrive at your door.
Get the Cranberry Kir Royal
recipe here.
Photographer: Virginia Macdonald
Source: House & Home
The Alfonso
The head barman from Toronto’s popular
Alo restaurant shares the recipe for this sparkling holiday drink.
Get the recipe for the
Alfonso here.
Photographer: Stacey Brandford
Source: House & Home
Mulled Wine Punch
Invite your guests to serve themselves with a mulled wine station. Pro tip: the longer this punch stands, the spicier the mixture will be.
Get the recipe here for the
Mulled Wine Punch.
Photographer: Maya Visnyei
Source: House & Home
Sparkling Elderflower Cocktail
Cap off your holiday season with this sparkling and floral cocktail that includes cava, sherry and absinthe.
Get the recipe for the
Sparkling Elderflower cocktail here.
Photographer: courtesy of BarChef
Source: House & Home
The Double Double
Swap out your espresso martini with this new cocktail recipe that goes great with dessert.
Get the recipe for
The Double Double.
Photographer: Juan Luna
Source: Courtesy of A Field Guide to Canadian Cocktails by Scott McCallum and Victoria Walsh
Hot Buttered Rum
This riff on the classic Hot Buttered Rum is brightened by the use of a compound butter that blends salted butter and Bakeapple. It’s equally spiked and spiced, making it the perfect drink to warm up with this season.
Get the recipe for
Hot Buttered Rum.
Photographer: Juan Luna
Source: Courtesy of A Field Guide to Canadian Cocktails by Scott McCallum and Victoria Walsh
Spiced Rum & Chocolate Caramel Eggnog
This festive, sweet and creamy cocktail recipe from
Chef Lynn Crawford is a spicy spin on a classic holiday drink.
Get the recipe for
Spiced Rum & Chocolate Caramel Eggnog.
Photographer: Courtesy of Egg Farmers of Canada
Source: Lynn Crawford
French 227
This champagne cocktail is named for 227 Ossington Ave. — the address of
La Banane. Make a batch before counting down to midnight by multiplying the ingredients by eight, then combining the gin, liqueur and lemon juice in a container.
Get the recipe for
French 227.
Photographer: Maya Visnyei
Source: Brandon Olsen, House & Home
The Christmas Sweater
Maple, peppermint and cranberry come to life in this rum-based festive favorite.
Get the recipe for
The Christmas Sweater.
Photographer: Michael Graydon and Nikole Herriott
Source: Cory Vitiello, House & Home December 2016
Nutella Melt
Inspired by your favorite cocoa-hazelnut treat, this comforting drink is the ideal companion for gatherings around the fireplace or television.
Get the recipe for
Nutella Melt.
Photographer: Tara Striano
Source: María del Mar Sacasa
Mulled Wine Sangria
Frozen cranberries and cognac take this chilled mulled wine recipe to the next level. Batch-mix this signature cocktail ahead of time for easy pouring, and be sure to make extra for second and third helpings.
Get the recipe for
Catriona Smart’s Mulled Wine Sangria.
Photographer: Alex Lukey
Source: Catriona Smart, House & Home