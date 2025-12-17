15+ Holiday Cocktail Recipes To Celebrate The Season

Figgy Pudding Cocktail

Cognac, Amaro Nonino Quintessentia and Angostura bitters mixed with the richness of fig and vanilla bean evoke the flavours of a classic Christmas pudding. “It’s a balance of rich and tart, with a hint of baking spice and a smooth, warm finish,” says Elsa Taylor, who created the cocktail. You make your own Salted Vanilla Syrup, which also works in coffee and on desserts.

