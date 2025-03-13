Destinations
Take a Sensory Journey Through Moncton-Dieppe, New Brunswick
Published on March 13, 2025
Canada’s East Coast offers so many diverse and unforgettable experiences. It’s the stunning nature, culinary discoveries and dynamic vibe of Moncton-Dieppe, New Brunswick region that are the area’s most-memorable attractions. Already world-famous for the Bay of Fundy (boasting the world’s highest tides’) and the towering sea stacks at Hopewell Rocks, Moncton-Dieppe also offers plenty of solo and family adventures, the warmest saltwater beaches in Canada and a welcoming Acadian culture to energize your five senses.
With the hustle and bustle of daily life, it’s time to press pause and discover the beauty, sounds, aromas and flavours of Moncton-Dieppe, New Brunswick.
Naturally Beautiful
Sights
Experience breathtaking views along the
Fundy Trail Provincial Park. Whether you favour road tripping or putting in a good day’s hike, there are picturesque waterfalls, sandy beaches and ancient rock formations, to keep everyone from couples to the kids engaged. What looks like a never-ending coastline offers the very best in coastal adventure.
With more than 20 free-standing sea stacks gracing the ocean floor at
Hopewell Rocks Provincial Park, these natural wonders are a sight to behold. At low tide, walk along the ocean floor and gaze the rock formations from below. Return at high tide (six hours later!) and see them up close as you drift by in a kayak.
Authentic
Sounds
A visit to
Akadi Lumina in Bouctouche, which is approximately a 35-minute drive from Moncton, offers a unique, multi-sensory after-dark experience. Wear comfortable shoes as you follow a 1.5km nighttime trail that comes to life with poetry, music, captivating lights and projections. This enchanting immersive experience tells visitors the story of Acadian culture through light and sound.
If you’re seeking tranquility, consider heading over to one of the many saltwater beaches located in quaint coastal communities near Moncton-Dieppe. You can relax and doze off on the sandy banks while listening to the soothing sound of the waves at
Parlee Beach Provincial Park. Want to enjoy more than a day by the water? Camp seaside or rent one of the rustic cabins at Murray Beach Provincial Park so you can wake up and fall asleep to the sea’s serene sounds.
Nostalgic Scents and Delicious
Aromas
There’s nothing better than an East Coast
road trip to invigorate the senses. Stop off at one of the many saltwater beaches and bask in the welcoming sea breeze and soothing sounds of the water. Hop back in your car and discover charming (and delicious!) roadside clam and lobster shacks. Or, spend an afternoon visiting the local vineyards, sniffing and savouring the vinos at Magnetic Hill Winery.
Mindful
Touch
Feel the soft sand as you walk barefoot along one of the many beautiful beaches on the New Brunswick coast. One of the most peaceful places —
Parlee Beach Provincial Park — is only a 25-minute drive from Moncton-Dieppe and fantastic for swimming or sunbathing. Thanks to its reputation as the warmest saltwater beach in Canada, you’ll be tempted to stay awhile, you’ll be tempted to stay awhile.
Intense and Unique
Flavours
Moncton-Dieppe is known for its incredible seafood and unique culinary flavours. There’s nothing like the taste of fresh lobster eaten by the seaside. Or, make it a date night and enjoy oysters, ceviche or butter poached lobster at
Les Brumes du Coude. For coffee lovers, plan a round of aromatic coffee tasting at The Epoch Chemistry Coffee House, and finish your day with a gourmet donut from Halo Donuts.
A vibrant Acadian culture is alive in Moncton-Dieppe, and its heritage can be seen through some unique dishes. Experience coques frites (fried clams), chicken fricot (chicken and dumpling soup), poutine à trou (a baked pastry filled with apples, raisins, and cranberries), and the amusingly named pets de sœur (Acadian cinnamon rolls), which translates to “nuns’ farts.” These delicious dishes are rarely found outside Acadian communities, making it worthwhile to sample them when you’re here.
For more on what to see, do and stay in Moncton-Dieppe, visit
