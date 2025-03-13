Take a Sensory Journey Through Moncton-Dieppe, New Brunswick

Presented by:

Canada’s East Coast offers so many diverse and unforgettable experiences. It’s the stunning nature, culinary discoveries and dynamic vibe of Moncton-Dieppe, New Brunswick region that are the area’s most-memorable attractions. Already world-famous for the Bay of Fundy (boasting the world’s highest tides’) and the towering sea stacks at Hopewell Rocks, Moncton-Dieppe also offers plenty of solo and family adventures, the warmest saltwater beaches in Canada and a welcoming Acadian culture to energize your five senses.

With the hustle and bustle of daily life, it’s time to press pause and discover the beauty, sounds, aromas and flavours of Moncton-Dieppe, New Brunswick.