Decorating & Design
Get The Look: The Boston Brownstone From The Drama Starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson
Author: Chelsea Dolan
Published on April 16, 2026
Zendaya and Robert Pattinson’s newest film
delivers an exciting, twisty plot full of—unsurprisingly—drama. But there was a third scene-stealing character that we had our eye on: the couple’s apartment. While the movie’s plot is all fiction, their apartment is very much real. It’s a late The Drama Victorian, 19th-century brownstone in Boston’s south end, according to the film’s production designer Zosia Mackenzie.
From the art-filled walls to the ornate details and vintage furniture, here’s a breakdown of the space—and how to bring the look home.
It’s All About The Mix
This home isn’t a one-style-fits-all. The living room masters the mix with Old World touches—like a stone mantel—paired with contemporary seating and eclectic accents, from a patterned rug to sculptural lighting. To get the look in your own home, don’t be afraid to mix old and new. Layer in pieces with different styles and finishes, and incorporate objects like vessels in varying shapes and sizes across surfaces, from the mantel to the coffee table and even the floor.
Photographer: Zosia Mackenzie
Lean Into Your Home’s Architecture
In the film, the brownstone is defined by high ceilings, a statement spiral staircase, floor-to-ceiling bookcases, archways, and ornate crown moulding and ceiling trim. To get the look, design around your home’s architectural details rather than trying to change them, choosing furniture and lighting that complement its curves, quirks, and era.
Photographer: Zosia Mackenzie
Shop Secondhand To Create A Collected Vibe
Much of the finishes in
The Drama apartment were sourced from Facebook Marketplace and vintage furniture stores in the city, according to the . Rather than shopping entirely from one retailer or catalogue, poke around antique and consignment stores. This mix of one-of-a-kind finds and elements from different eras adds a level of curation that feels intentional and personal. Boston Globe
Photographer: Zosia Mackenzie
Create Sightlines
Whenever the apartment from
The Drama appears on screen, your eye is drawn beyond the immediate room into the next. The set designers layered the brownstone with art, seating areas, and standout lighting that pull your gaze through the space. To get the look, centre eye-catching lighting within a room and treat every corner or blank wall as an opportunity—for art, seating, or moments that draw you further in.
Photographer: Courtesy of A24
Full-height built-in bookshelves define the brownstone in
The Drama, turning books into both a design feature and a reflection of Emma’s career as a literary editor. Books are a meaningful way to make a space feel personal, adding character and a lived-in feel. Take a cue by displaying what you collect—whether that’s books, art, or objects—in a way that feels considered rather than tucked away.
Photographer: Courtesy of A24
Play With Scale When It Comes to Art
Art-filled walls nod to Charlie’s role as a museum curator. To get the look, move beyond a single gallery wall and scatter pieces throughout your space to bring character to otherwise plain walls. In this brownstone, the collection varies in colour, scale, and style, and the frames range from wood to white to black. What ties it all together is the thoughtful placement of each piece, creating a cohesive, curated feel.
Bonus tip: Add variety to a bedroom by selecting a mix of mood lighting. Here, the lantern-style table lamp with tripod legs is minimalist and relaxing, while the lamp on the opposite side of the bed ( see previous image) is classic and round.
Photographer: Zosia Mackenzie
1. Bilyeu Upholstered swivel armchair in Sandstrone Polyester by Beachcrest Home, $570. Wayfair Canada . 2. 9’3″ x 6’7″ Well Woven Jamyn Lea Crimson Traditional Southwestern Tribal rug in Red and Blue by Union Rustic, $320. Wayfair Canada . 3. Darien Jug vase, $79. Urban Barn . 4. Mignon sofa in Dark Blue by Furninova, $2,190. Must Société. 5. Gem Paper table lamp, $70. Must Société.
6. Designer Series Louis XIII Cast Stone mantel by Historic Mantels, $3,349. The Home Depot Canada. 7. Large Round Rice Paper shade by Hay, $170. Design Within Reach. 8. 32″ x 16″ River Landscape Impression canvas print in Florat Black Frame by Atelier Printworks, Etsy. 9. Watercolor Roy G poster in Black Wood Frame by Seb Moran, $154. Sandgrain Studio. 11. Running Rose crown moulding by Ekena Millwork, $103 each. Amazon.