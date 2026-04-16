Get The Look: The Boston Brownstone From The Drama Starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson’s newest film The Drama delivers an exciting, twisty plot full of—unsurprisingly—drama. But there was a third scene-stealing character that we had our eye on: the couple’s apartment. While the movie’s plot is all fiction, their apartment is very much real. It’s a late Victorian, 19th-century brownstone in Boston’s south end, according to the film’s production designer Zosia Mackenzie.

From the art-filled walls to the ornate details and vintage furniture, here’s a breakdown of the space—and how to bring the look home.