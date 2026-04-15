Gillian Segal Reimagines a Vancouver Heritage Home for Alex and Melanie Auld

When you’re in the market for a new home, sometimes you fall for the one that’s turnkey — perfect in every way, just awaiting your arrival. And, sometimes, you fall for the one that has charm and good bones, but needs a serious overhaul and requires an even bigger renovation than you were prepared for. The latter was the situation Melanie and Alex Auld found themselves in when they decided to upsize in 2020. The couple fell for a 1906 heritage-designated house two blocks from their Vancouver townhouse. “Older homes have soul you can feel when you walk in,” says Melanie. “I wanted to bring this one back to life.” Unfortunately, these dwellings often have a laundry list of things in need of repair, and this house was no different. Still, Melanie and Alex were keen to embark on the project and would play a key role in its reimagining. “Design is such a big part of my career — I wanted to have a hand in designing the space I’d be in every day,” adds Melanie.

In November 2020, the Aulds — she’s the founder of Melanie Auld Jewelry; he’s the company’s CFO and a former NHL goaltender — hired Vancouver designer Gillian Segal to help them achieve their design goals for the 3,150-square-foot home. A large new closet for Melanie’s clothing and jewelry was a must have. They also wanted to put in a chef’s kitchen and a handsome powder room, plus more common spaces that would be great for family life with son Sam, daughter Ella and Louie the labradoodle.

Gillian and the Aulds got on so well that the couple hired Gillian to design the Melanie Auld Jewelry flagship store in Vancouver while she worked on their home. “Both have a similar palette and feel warm and sophisticated,” says Gillian. In September 2023, they moved in to their renovated house. “Now, their space very much fits their family: it’s about functional, casual, modern living. Melanie and Alex’s Vancouver store and home are chic and cool, just like them.”