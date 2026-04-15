City Homes

Gillian Segal Reimagines a Vancouver Heritage Home for Alex and Melanie Auld

Author: Lisa van de Geyn

Published on April 15, 2026

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When you’re in the market for a new home, sometimes you fall for the one that’s turnkey — perfect in every way, just awaiting your arrival. And, sometimes, you fall for the one that has charm and good bones, but needs a serious overhaul and requires an even bigger renovation than you were prepared for. The latter was the situation Melanie and Alex Auld found themselves in when they decided to upsize in 2020. The couple fell for a 1906 heritage-designated house two blocks from their Vancouver townhouse. “Older homes have soul you can feel when you walk in,” says Melanie. “I wanted to bring this one back to life.” Unfortunately, these dwellings often have a laundry list of things in need of repair, and this house was no different. Still, Melanie and Alex were keen to embark on the project and would play a key role in its reimagining. “Design is such a big part of my career — I wanted to have a hand in designing the space I’d be in every day,” adds Melanie.

In November 2020, the Aulds — she’s the founder of Melanie Auld Jewelry; he’s the company’s CFO and a former NHL goaltender — hired Vancouver designer Gillian Segal to help them achieve their design goals for the 3,150-square-foot home. A large new closet for Melanie’s clothing and jewelry was a must have. They also wanted to put in a chef’s kitchen and a handsome powder room, plus more common spaces that would be great for family life with son Sam, daughter Ella and Louie the labradoodle.

Gillian and the Aulds got on so well that the couple hired Gillian to design the Melanie Auld Jewelry flagship store in Vancouver while she worked on their home. “Both have a similar palette and feel warm and sophisticated,” says Gillian. In September 2023, they moved in to their renovated house. “Now, their space very much fits their family: it’s about functional, casual, modern living. Melanie and Alex’s Vancouver store and home are chic and cool, just like them.”

The façade was unified with a custom colour matched to the new windows. “Dunking the exterior all in this one tone makes it feel more contemporary,” says Gillian.

Alex and Melanie Auld in their kitchen.

Melanie and Alex were drawn to Gillian’s unexpected and unique style, and the way she wanted to push them outside their comfort zone. Gillian says it didn’t take long for her to realize that her modern-eclectic maximalist aesthetic meshed beautifully with Melanie’s minimalist bohemian vibe. “We both like mixing old and new, natural materials and layered textures,” says the designer.

Photographer: Nicole Robertson

Melanie knew that she wanted this Italian sofa in the living room, even before the project began.

Melanie and Alex also wanted the home to have a European vibe. “Incorporating vintage elements alongside more modern touches was the direction I was keen to go in,” says Melanie. The renovation was comprehensive; Peter Rose was hired as the architect. “We basically built a new house within the shell of the old one,” says Gillian. She set out to imbue a serene, livable look.

Striking natural stone is in abundance. Terracotta-toned Breccia Pernice marble is the centerpiece of the kitchen, there’s Calacatta Vagli in the ensuite, and the antique marble mantelpiece, with its burgundy and cream hues, is from an antiques dealer who finds pieces at estate sales. “I can only imagine all the life it has seen,” says Melanie. “It’s the focal point of our living room and it brings me so much joy.”

Prior to the renovation, wood panelling made the foyer feel dark. “We loved the original millwork,” says Melanie. When it wasn’t salvageable, they rebuilt it in the same style and painted it a pale hue. The stairs were opened up and fitted with a tidy railing. Gillian finished the space with a vintage Murano glass chandelier.

The dining table, which has mid-century modern Italian style, was a fun find on Facebook Marketplace. It’s paired with vintage chairs and a playful pendant. “We were looking for a light fixture that was big, impactful and organic,” says Gillian. “It was a save item, not a splurge.”

A local ceramicist was commissioned to create the dining room’s stunning wall sculpture, which almost looks like jewelry — especially fitting for this homeowner. 

“Melanie and Alex wanted the home to be organic, comfortable and interesting — something warm with a neutral palette and beautiful natural stone,” she says. “I brought in materiality and detailing to capture that.”

Designer Gillian Segal.

Much of the original charm of the four-bedroom house came from its abundant millwork and, while they couldn’t salvage the panelling (one of the designer’s biggest challenges), recreating it was a splurge worth every penny. Gillian drenched the walls and new woodwork in a chalky off-white that instantly brightened the space.

She mixed European style with contemporary design, bringing in artisanal, natural and vintage pieces, and added modern elements such as sleek, unadorned kitchen cabinets and clean-lined black railings on the stairs. Pieces including the sculptural ceramic wall installation in the dining room, the clay tub in the principal ensuite and the curved plaster vent hood and rounded gables in the kitchen introduced a softness to the design.

Photographer: Nicole Robertson

“The original kitchen had a terracotta-coloured tile floor and dark wood cabinets,” says Melanie. “We took inspiration from that palette for the new space.” The Breccia Pernice marble backsplash and counters echo the terracotta hues and an unlacquered brass faucet is a deft finishing touch.

Off-white, glass-fronted uppers paired with darker lowers are a great mix in the kitchen.

 

“Our powder room is possibly my favourite bathroom ever,” says Melanie. A stretch of Patagonia granite defines the look, and the walls above are wrapped in grasscloth. Having the granite pedestal custom made was one of the project’s bigger splurges. The plaster sink echoes the clay tub in the principal bathroom.

Melanie with the family’s labradoodle, Louie.

“The solarium-style window lets in so much light, even on the rainiest Vancouver days,” says Melanie.

Photographer: Nicole Robertson

Melanie and Alex wanted their bedroom to be a tranquil space. “It’s quite simple and pretty, and it’s decorated in the same palette as the rest of the home, so it flows nicely,” says Gillian.

Melanie loves the clay tub in the principal ensuite. “We also added a big skylight and used natural Calacatta Vagli marble for the vanity and backsplash; it’s a room that feels very zen,” says Gillian.

Calacatta Vagli marble carries into the principal shower enclosure; the walls are finished in plaster.

In the kids’ bathroom, the Calacatta Fantasy marble counter makes a bold statement

Vintage light fixtures and dining chairs mix with elements that have modern flair — pill-shaped mirrors in the bathroom, wire-brushed European white oak floors and an expansive black-framed solarium window in the kitchen — resulting in rooms that have a relaxed refinement.

Photographer:

Ema Peter (interiors)/Nicole Robertson (portraits)

Source:

House & Home

Designer:

Peter Rose (architecture)/Gillian Segal (design)

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