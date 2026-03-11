How Clever Planning Turned a Victorian Home’s Tiny Third Floor Into a Dreamy Primary Suite

When a Toronto couple purchased the Trinity-Bellwoods Victorian house they had rented an apartment in for eight years, they saw the chance to reimagine it as both a family home and a smart investment. Their plan: transform the second and third floors into a serene, two-storey apartment while renting out the remaining units. The most dramatic change came when they expanded upward. While opening the upper level, they uncovered previously hidden space masked by past renovations. What began as a simple extension quickly evolved into a full reimagining of the home’s top floor, which they turned into a stunning third-floor bedroom and ensuite.

The couple enlisted designer Katelyn Rempel of Studio Sonny after taking on the bulk of the demolition themselves. “Their vision was to create a beautiful two floor apartment that felt like an oasis within the home,” says Katelyn. “At the time, they were aware that parenthood wasn’t far off and wanted additional space to accommodate this next chapter in their lives.”