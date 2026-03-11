Small Spaces
How Clever Planning Turned a Victorian Home’s Tiny Third Floor Into a Dreamy Primary Suite
Author: Talia Hart
Published on March 11, 2026
When a Toronto couple purchased the Trinity-Bellwoods Victorian house they had rented an apartment in for eight years, they saw the chance to reimagine it as both a family home and a smart investment. Their plan:
transform the second and third floors into a serene, two-storey apartment while renting out the remaining units. The most dramatic change came when they expanded upward. While opening the upper level, they uncovered previously hidden space masked by past renovations. What began as a simple extension quickly evolved into a full reimagining of the home’s top floor, which they turned into a stunning third-floor bedroom and ensuite.
The couple enlisted designer Katelyn Rempel of
Studio Sonny after taking on the bulk of the demolition themselves. “Their vision was to create a beautiful two floor apartment that felt like an oasis within the home,” says Katelyn. “At the time, they were aware that parenthood wasn’t far off and wanted additional space to accommodate this next chapter in their lives.”
H&H: What were the biggest challenges during the renovation process?
Katelyn Rempel: The biggest challenges with this house came from its age and the limitations of an older structure. Much of the existing framing needed to be replaced, and all the joists had to be sistered. The second- and third-floor apartments are accessed through a side entrance and an original service staircase in the middle of the home. The staircase was narrow, and despite our efforts to preserve the original Victorian staircase, its configuration didn’t support opening up the second-floor landing to connect to the newly acquired third-floor space.
H&H: How did you honour the home’s heritage while introducing more contemporary elements?
KR: Unfortunately, the third floor space did not possess the original architectural features present on the other floors. However, we incorporated details throughout to connect the newly renovated floor with the rest of the house. We used a baseboard profile similar to the second floor, and when it became necessary to replace the existing staircase, we modernized the spindle and handrail design, while bringing in elements of the original posts, at a slimmer scale. The new staircase needed to be more functional while remaining within the same footprint.
H&H: What was the initial design vision for the project?
KR: They were seeking a calming retreat, an environment they could enjoy together during this nesting season and beyond. Another key design goal was ensuring the flow between spaces worked for the clients. One is an early riser, so we wanted her to be able to get up and prepare for the day without disturbing the other. To address this, we created an opening from the walk-in closet into the ensuite, allowing her to move between these spaces while getting ready without re-entering the bedroom.
The original space lacked natural light. The bedroom faces east, and the only window was the door to a small covered balcony, as most of the natural light on the third floor came from the ensuite.
To solve this, they designed a feature door with solid oak reeded glass and sidelights, allowing light to flow from the ensuite into the bedroom while maintaining privacy.
H&H: Do you have a favourite detail — something that really captures the spirit of the renovation?
KR: Yes I would have to say the fluted glass door and side light into the bedroom has to be one of my favourite details – both in its grand impact, and functionality. It is striking to look at from both the bedroom, and is the first thing you see as you ascend the staircase to the third floor retreat.
H&H: The decorating is simple yet impactful. Tell us more about that art!
KR: The art above the bed is by an incredible local artist Desiree Martinez. It is entitled Care for Us. The artist describes the piece as a “tribute to parenthood, reminding us that parenthood is a shared journey built on love and support.”
H&H: Did anything unexpected come up during the renovation process?
KR: There was one delightful surprise once demolition began. The clients decided to take on the demo, framing, and other aspects of construction themselves. I remember them calling me to visit the site and see what they had uncovered. Behind a dropped ceiling (installed by the previous owners when they converted the third floor into an apartment) was a beautiful, fully intact vaulted ceiling. While it didn’t change the overall design direction, it certainly elevated it. The addition of a large skylight became even more dramatic with the extra ceiling height.
H&H: We love all the texture and tile play in the bathroom. Tell us about it!
KR: In the bathroom, we used a large scale porcelain tile with terrazzo influence, a combination of organic edge and Kit-Kat ceramic wall tiles, and a playful yet neutral wallpaper in the water closet. The clients’ brief was for a space that felt warm yet calm. My goal as the designer was to create visual interest by layering textures, patterns, and tones while maintaining a consistent theme of neutrality and serenity.
White oak millwork and soft lighting warms up the principal bathroom.
Floral wallpaper by Natalie Papier can be seen in the petite water closet.
H&H: Can you share any tips for designing small spaces, like third-floor attics?
KR: Measure everything twice. Head clearance is especially important when working with steep ceiling angles. Place fixtures like tubs and toilets in the areas with lower ceiling height to maximize comfort and usability. It’s also important to consider how angled walls are treated visually. For example, tiling the angled wall above the bathtub would have created a prominent, noticeable tile edge in a highly visible area. To avoid this, we finished that wall in the same paint as the
ceiling, keeping the focus on the space rather than the edge.
H&H: How long did the renovation take from start to finish?
KR: The renovation took about eight months, though the clients tackled much of the heavy lifting themselves—all while working full time.
H&H: Do the homeowners plan to renovate more of the house down the line, or will it remain split with tenants?
KR: Ideally, they’d like to renovate the main floor so they can eventually enjoy the entire home while keeping a basement unit as a rental. Another possibility is updating the second floor and continuing to live in the two-storey apartment for a while longer. They’re fortunate to have that flexibility and will ultimately decide what works best as their family grows.
Photographer:
Kiely Ramos
Designer:
Katelyn Rempel of
Studio Sonny