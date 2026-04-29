Decorating & Design

Designer-Approved Paint Palettes for Your Kitchen or Bathroom

Published on April 29, 2026

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Colourful cabinets are having a moment. Opt for one of these carefully considered paint combinations to create a striking space.

Hidden Falls (714), Benjamin Moore, Simply White (OC-117), Benjamin Moore

Enchanting Green

The crisp pairing of deep blue-green lower cabinets with classic white gives this new kitchen in a Victorian-era home a jaunty, tailored look. Tommy Smythe offset the cabinets with lots of wood and co-ordinated the vintage-look pendant with the emerald drawers. Design, TOM Design Collective.

Photographer: Patrick Biller
Designer: TOM Design Collective

Dry Sage (2142-40), Benjamin Moore, November Rain (OC-50), Benjamin Moore

Soothing Sage

Channelled vanity drawer fronts painted in an almost neutral shade of green work beautifully with off-white walls. The designer used earthy green tones in this project, “so the look isn’t overpowering.

Photographer: Patrick Biller
Designer: Tiffany Leigh Design

Farrow’s Cream (67) Farrow & Ball, Swiss Coffee (OC-45), Benjamin Moore

Sun-Bleached Yellow

The traditional cabinets in this vacation house are painted in a faded golden hue that fits the warm setting. Paired with an off-white with tan and grey undertones, the colour has a distinct historical vibe.

Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Ashley Montgomery

Velvet Rope (MQ5-58), Behr, Ultra Pure White (UPW), Behr

Naval Blue

Starburst-patterned concrete tile in admiral blue and white, plus a campaign-style vanity amp up the drama in this bathroom. The walls and ceiling were painted to match, making this room a testament to the power of the two-colour palette.

Photographer: Stacey Brandford
Designer: Brian Gluckstein

High Salute (DLX 1039-7), Dulux, Brick Dust (DLX 1056-7), Dulux

Oxblood Red

The must-have colour in 2025 is oxblood red, a classic shade we see staying in style for a while. In this kitchen, it’s combined with a dusky blue-grey, which is repeated in the wallpaper that lines the cabinets.

Photographer: Ryan McDonald
Designer: Susannah Holmberg.

Delicate White (DLX1001-1), Dulux, Mountain Stream (DLX1149-4), Dulux

Coastal Blues

A lakeside cottage is the perfect place to play with a palette of blues. Here, the watery hues were pulled from the luxe stone wrapping the vanity.

Photographer: Valerie Wilcox
Designer: Sarah Richardson

Frozen Pond (PPU12-09), Behr, Off White (73), Behr

Moody Skies

Soft, silvery blues are the focal point in this poolside bar and mini kitchen. Creamy white horizontal shiplap co-ordinates with the backsplash, and taupe dinnerware and woven stools continue the neutral palette.

Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Ashley Montgomery

Lotus Pod (SW 7572), Sherwin-Williams, Gossamer Veil (SW 9165), Sherwin-Williams

Cool Cantaloupe

This minimalist home in Montreal was treated to contemporary cabinets in an on-trend peachy hue that match the quartzite counters. The brass faucet and hardware complement the scheme.

Photographer: Maxime Brouillet
Designer: Michael Godmer

School House White (291), Farrow & Ball, Salt (CC5), Farrow & Ball

Café Au Lait

Using lively Arabescato Corchia marble as a jumping-off point, the designer selected a milky coffee shade for this kitchen’s cabinets and went with a clean off-white for the ceiling.

Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Jaime Polan Zimmerman

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