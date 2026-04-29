Designer-Approved Paint Palettes for Your Kitchen or Bathroom

High Salute (DLX 1039-7), Dulux, Brick Dust (DLX 1056-7), Dulux

Oxblood Red

The must-have colour in 2025 is oxblood red, a classic shade we see staying in style for a while. In this kitchen, it’s combined with a dusky blue-grey, which is repeated in the wallpaper that lines the cabinets.

Photographer: Ryan McDonald