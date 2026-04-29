Decorating & Design Designer-Approved Paint Palettes for Your Kitchen or Bathroom Published on April 29, 2026 Print This Colourful cabinets are having a moment. Opt for one of these carefully considered paint combinations to create a striking space. Hidden Falls (714), Benjamin Moore, Simply White (OC-117), Benjamin Moore Enchanting Green The crisp pairing of deep blue-green lower cabinets with classic white gives this new kitchen in a Victorian-era home a jaunty, tailored look. Tommy Smythe offset the cabinets with lots of wood and co-ordinated the vintage-look pendant with the emerald drawers. Design, TOM Design Collective. Photographer: Patrick Biller Designer: TOM Design Collective Dry Sage (2142-40), Benjamin Moore, November Rain (OC-50), Benjamin Moore Soothing Sage Channelled vanity drawer fronts painted in an almost neutral shade of green work beautifully with off-white walls. The designer used earthy green tones in this project, “so the look isn’t overpowering. Photographer: Patrick Biller Designer: Tiffany Leigh Design Farrow’s Cream (67) Farrow & Ball, Swiss Coffee (OC-45), Benjamin Moore Sun-Bleached Yellow The traditional cabinets in this vacation house are painted in a faded golden hue that fits the warm setting. Paired with an off-white with tan and grey undertones, the colour has a distinct historical vibe. Photographer: Lauren Miller Designer: Ashley Montgomery Velvet Rope (MQ5-58), Behr, Ultra Pure White (UPW), Behr Naval Blue Starburst-patterned concrete tile in admiral blue and white, plus a campaign-style vanity amp up the drama in this bathroom. The walls and ceiling were painted to match, making this room a testament to the power of the two-colour palette. Photographer: Stacey Brandford Designer: Brian Gluckstein High Salute (DLX 1039-7), Dulux, Brick Dust (DLX 1056-7), Dulux Oxblood Red The must-have colour in 2025 is oxblood red, a classic shade we see staying in style for a while. In this kitchen, it’s combined with a dusky blue-grey, which is repeated in the wallpaper that lines the cabinets. Photographer: Ryan McDonald Designer: Susannah Holmberg. Delicate White (DLX1001-1), Dulux, Mountain Stream (DLX1149-4), Dulux Coastal Blues A lakeside cottage is the perfect place to play with a palette of blues. Here, the watery hues were pulled from the luxe stone wrapping the vanity. Photographer: Valerie Wilcox Designer: Sarah Richardson Frozen Pond (PPU12-09), Behr, Off White (73), Behr Moody Skies Soft, silvery blues are the focal point in this poolside bar and mini kitchen. Creamy white horizontal shiplap co-ordinates with the backsplash, and taupe dinnerware and woven stools continue the neutral palette. Photographer: Lauren Miller Designer: Ashley Montgomery Lotus Pod (SW 7572), Sherwin-Williams, Gossamer Veil (SW 9165), Sherwin-Williams Cool Cantaloupe This minimalist home in Montreal was treated to contemporary cabinets in an on-trend peachy hue that match the quartzite counters. The brass faucet and hardware complement the scheme. Photographer: Maxime Brouillet Designer: Michael Godmer School House White (291), Farrow & Ball, Salt (CC5), Farrow & Ball Café Au Lait Using lively Arabescato Corchia marble as a jumping-off point, the designer selected a milky coffee shade for this kitchen’s cabinets and went with a clean off-white for the ceiling. Photographer: Lauren Miller Designer: Jaime Polan Zimmerman Up Next Inside an Ottawa Home With a Fearless Infusion of Colour by O’Keefe Fiorenza Design GroupView gallery