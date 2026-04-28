How Designer Mia Parres Chooses Paint Colours for Every Project

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Mia Parres, principal designer at Mia Parres Design (MPD) in Toronto, appreciates this collection of 30 handpicked Behr hues. “At MPD we are constantly layering in millwork, stone, hardware and textiles, and having a paint collection that already feels cohesive makes it easier to build more depth without overcomplicating the process,” says Mia.

“For homeowners, this colour guidance is invaluable. It allows each space to have its own identity while still feeling connected — the result is a home that flows architecturally rather than looks like a series of unrelated rooms.”

Read on to see how the BEHR Designer Collection helps Mia choose the right hues.