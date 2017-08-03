Top 10: Most Popular H&H Pinterest Images In July
Summer’s most sultry month is all about easy, breezy living — and our most popular pins followed suite. From beautiful cottages to outdoor dining rooms, here are the top House & Home pins in July. Did your favorite make the list?
Coming in at number ten is this well-manicured terrace with a showstopping garden wall.
Set on a private lake just north of Toronto, this bright, classic cottage decked out in rustic accents exudes charm.
Contrasting islands are a trend with staying power, and our Pinterest followers agree. Here, a fresh coat of paint gave this trad kitchen island an instant design boost.
It comes as no surprise that this eat-in kitchen from a cottage designed by Emily Griffen made the list. It has everything from a nine-foot dining table to a servery featuring reclaimed wood shelves.
This inviting dining room in a small Swedish summer home came in sixth, thanks to the winning combination of the blue-painted beadboard, a natural wood table and matte black Thonet chairs.
Bunk beds are a playful addition to the cottage, and these ones are a clever use of space with a tiny bed up top.
Emerald green dominates in this striking hallway — and on our Pinterest boards! The bold, tone-on-tone space came in first place for most-pinned picture.
