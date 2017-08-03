Top 10: Most Popular H&H Pinterest Images In July

Summer’s most sultry month is all about easy, breezy living — and our most popular pins followed suite. From beautiful cottages to outdoor dining rooms, here are the top House & Home pins in July. Did your favorite make the list?

Coming in at number ten is this well-manicured terrace with a showstopping garden wall.

See more outdoor dining spaces here.

Photographer:
Angus Fergusson
Source:
House & Home August 2012
Designer:
Terry Ryan, Cubic Yard Design

Set on a private lake just north of Toronto, this bright, classic cottage decked out in rustic accents exudes charm.

Explore more Canadian cottages here.

Photographer:
Angus Fergusson
Source:
House & Home July 2011
Designer:
Cameron MacNeil

Contrasting islands are a trend with staying power, and our Pinterest followers agree. Here, a fresh coat of paint gave this trad kitchen island an instant design boost.

See more contrasting kitchen islands here.

Photographer:
Virginia Macdonald
Source:
House & Home December 2014
Designer:
Brian Gluckstein

It comes as no surprise that this eat-in kitchen from a cottage designed by Emily Griffen made the list. It has everything from a nine-foot dining table to a servery featuring reclaimed wood shelves.

Tour this cottage on H&H TV.

Photographer:
Jason Stickley
Designer:
Emily Griffin

This inviting dining room in a small Swedish summer home came in sixth, thanks to the winning combination of the blue-painted beadboard, a natural wood table and matte black Thonet chairs.

Go inside more small summer homes here.

Photographer:
Kristin Lagerqvist
Source:
Lovely Life
Designer:
Elin Lannsjö

Bunk beds are a playful addition to the cottage, and these ones are a clever use of space with a tiny bed up top.

Tour the rest of this cottage here.

Photographer:
Kim Jeffery
Source:
House & Home June 2017
Designer:
Virginie Martocq

In fourth place is this long, narrow backyard with a swoon-worthy pool and the comfiest-looking patio furniture.

Find more pretty pools here.

Photographer:
Virginia Macdonald
Source:
House & Home September 2015
Designer:
Joel Loblaw

Who doesn’t dream of owning a cottage right on the water? This Muskoka beauty got a fresh and contemporary facelift that would make anyone want to spend their summers here.

Take a peek inside here.

Photographer:
Kim Jeffery
Source:
House & Home June 2017
Designer:
Virginie Martocq

In second place, a simple wooden patio set with fluffy cushions, a pergola and lots of greenery.

Discover more outdoor rooms here.

Photographer:
Rachel Whyte
Source:
HGTV
Designer:
Chip and Joanna Gaines

Emerald green dominates in this striking hallway — and on our Pinterest boards! The bold, tone-on-tone space came in first place for most-pinned picture.

See more monochromatic spaces here.

Source:
Sadolin
Author:
Sabina Sohail
Tags:

One Response to “Top 10: Most Popular H&H Pinterest Images In July”

