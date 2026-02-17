Inside an English Victorian Home Layered With Antiques

Auctions are pressure-cooker affairs defined by urgency and luck: ruminate on your bid, and you lose out. Designer Elizabeth Macfarlane and her husband, James Kay, a film and television lawyer, weren’t about to let that happen when their dream house in London, U.K., popped up for sale by auction. “James and I wanted a big detached house, and I’ve always loved period properties,” says Elizabeth. “I’m attracted to the English style and its use of antiques. I like old stuff — vintage lighting, textiles, paintings — because its history and imperfections give it soul.”

They weren’t the only ones drawn to the circa-1895, three-storey, 3,500-square-foot Victorian in northwest London’s Mapesbury Conservation Area. The leafy pocket boasts expansive gardens and charming red brick Victorian and early Edwardian villas. The house even had breathing room from the neighbours. “It’s rare in London where terraced houses, joined on each side, are the norm,” says Elizabeth. “On the auctioneer’s viewing day, there were hundreds of people and a two-hour window for viewings.” Stressful sale notwithstanding, the couple was pleased with their “prized possession.

“It was as bad as you can imagine,” continues the designer, describing the drab kitchen, grey office carpet and 14 sinks. “The house was chopped up into bedsits. All of the period features had been stripped from the interior and the façade.”