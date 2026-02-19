Inside a Georgian-Style Home With a London Hotel Vibe

When Jennica and Jamsheed Pocha first stepped into this Georgian-style house in Toronto, they felt an instant spark of déjà vu. “It reminded me of my parents’ house in London,” says Jennica, who grew up on a leafy street in Chelsea. Though the magnolia walls and floral drapes gave the place a certain 1990s English style, the couple could see the potential for something special. With two young sons, they also needed to balance polish with play. “We wanted an elegant home with space to entertain, but we also wanted a place that had a good flow for everyday family life,” says Jamsheed. “We were looking for a hotel ‘members’ club’ feel mixed with a casual, fun and eclectic style where the kids could still have breakfast in their pajamas.”

For this couple, the line between hospitality and home has always been beautifully blurred. Jennica and Jamsheed met while studying hotel management in Switzerland, then they spent years working in London at storied properties like Claridge’s and Four Seasons. In 2017, they moved to Toronto, where Jamsheed grew up, to settle down and start a family. They launched their luxury travel agency, The Pelican Club, the next year. Their members-only business, built on word of mouth and insider connections, serves clients worldwide, but its ethos begins at home. “We’re hotel nerds,” says Jennica with a laugh. “We wanted our home to have that same feeling: luxury, warmth, and a little mystery.”

Enter designer Clarisa Llaneza, a friend Jennica met at a birthday party — their sons went to the same kindergarten. “From the moment we had coffee, it felt like the right fit,” says Clarisa. “They wanted a family home where love, traditions and modernity intertwined — a space that reflected their dynamic lifestyle while honouring the home’s architectural charm.” That philosophy guided the one-year renovation, with contractor Will Morrow of Fulton Homes bringing Clarisa’s vision to life.