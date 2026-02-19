City Homes

Inside a Georgian-Style Home With a London Hotel Vibe

Author: Alice Lawlor

Published on February 19, 2026

When Jennica and Jamsheed Pocha first stepped into this Georgian-style house in Toronto, they felt an instant spark of déjà vu. “It reminded me of my parents’ house in London,” says Jennica, who grew up on a leafy street in Chelsea. Though the magnolia walls and floral drapes gave the place a certain 1990s English style, the couple could see the potential for something special. With two young sons, they also needed to balance polish with play. “We wanted an elegant home with space to entertain, but we also wanted a place that had a good flow for everyday family life,” says Jamsheed. “We were looking for a hotel ‘members’ club’ feel mixed with a casual, fun and eclectic style where the kids could still have breakfast in their pajamas.”

For this couple, the line between hospitality and home has always been beautifully blurred. Jennica and Jamsheed met while studying hotel management in Switzerland, then they spent years working in London at storied properties like Claridge’s and Four Seasons. In 2017, they moved to Toronto, where Jamsheed grew up, to settle down and start a family. They launched their luxury travel agency, The Pelican Club, the next year. Their members-only business, built on word of mouth and insider connections, serves clients worldwide, but its ethos begins at home. “We’re hotel nerds,” says Jennica with a laugh. “We wanted our home to have that same feeling: luxury, warmth, and a little mystery.”

Enter designer Clarisa Llaneza, a friend Jennica met at a birthday party — their sons went to the same kindergarten. “From the moment we had coffee, it felt like the right fit,” says Clarisa. “They wanted a family home where love, traditions and modernity intertwined — a space that reflected their dynamic lifestyle while honouring the home’s architectural charm.” That philosophy guided the one-year renovation, with contractor Will Morrow of Fulton Homes bringing Clarisa’s vision to life.

The home is filled with meaningful pieces the couple loves and wants to live with: Murano glass, Swedish art and heirloom textiles layer global character into every room. “Clarisa pushed us outside our comfort zone, but she always brought it back to who we are,” says Jennica, pictured here with Jamsheed.

The result is what Clarisa calls “collected luxury,” where texture, tone and history all work together. “I use texture to create a tactile sense of warmth — linen against plaster, polished stone beside raw wood — so the space feels layered and lived in,” she says.

In the kitchen, green marble, stainless steel and classic panelling epitomize the aesthetic. “The green has depth, the metal brings light and the panelling adds that touch of history,” says Clarisa. The same welcoming elegance shapes the rest of the main floor, with Clarisa balancing hotel style with family living.“Sophistication and livability aren’t opposites — they inform each other,” she says. “We focused on durable natural materials that age beautifully, and performance fabrics and thoughtful storage that keep the beauty of the rooms feeling effortless. Every surface is meant to be touched and used, not just admired.”

The drama of the backsplash is perfectly balanced by traditional lower cabinets.

Refined proportions and natural materials combine to create a kitchen that’s elevated and polished.

A sculptural chandelier anchors the dining room — it’s confident but never shouts for attention. With the soft, timeless palette and materials that are beautiful yet relaxed, you can have a weeknight family meal or a candlelit dinner party without changing a thing.

In the living room, a clever hidden bar is tucked behind panelled doors for the adults (“we love a secret moment,” says the designer) and there’s discreet toy storage for the kids, too. “Clarisa had some fantastic hidden storage built, which is my recommendation for anyone with young kids,” says Jennica. “We do keep toys on the main floor: as long as you have good storage, it makes it easy to keep things tidy.”

Jamsheed concedes that there are more ground rules for the kids on the “members’ club” main floor, so when the boys need to run free, they head down to the basement den for fun and games or get rambunctious up in their bedrooms.

 

Another highlight is a salvaged Louis XIV mantel that sits beneath bold modern art in the living room. The juxtaposition makes the space feel alive.

“My palette tends to be tonal and quiet, with subtle variations that build harmony.” The effect is an understated and intentional design that respects the place, the space and the family who lives there. “It’s layered and grounded, with textures and tones that invite you in,” she adds.

The powder room is a showstopper, featuring a hand-painted mural by artist Courtney Wotherspoon that nods to the couple’s love of travel, family stories and their beagle, Rupert. Inspired by a Pierre Frey wallpaper, the mural depicts a cocktail party with the Queen and the kids and dog peeking into the bathroom, and other fun elements. “We wanted the powder room to feel like stepping into another world,” says Clarisa. “It’s expressive and unexpected.”

 

For Jennica and Jamsheed, this home perfectly reflects their family life and global travels. “We’re very happy with our home and lifestyle here,” says Jamsheed. “And we still travel quite a bit, which is a nice balance.” (Their oldest son had been on 38 flights before he turned three.) Now, when the family returns from their latest trip, it’s not the next destination that excites them most. “Sometimes, I’m away for too long and just think, when do I get back home?” says Jamsheed. “It feels so luxurious, so calm. It’s our favourite ‘hotel’ in the world.”

Photographer:

Lauren Miller

Source:

House & Home

Designer:

Clarisa Llaneza

