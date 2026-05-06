Why 2016 Still Looks Fresh Today

2016 is making a comeback in 2026. TikTok searches for “2016” have surged, with over 55 million videos capturing the era’s laid-back, carefree energy. Instagram feeds are once again peppered with throwback selfies, set to 2016 hits from Beyoncé, Justin Bieber and Rihanna.
In
interior design, the year was equally defining. For the first time, Pantone released two Colours of the Year: Serenity and Rose Quartz — the latter a dusty blush that riffed on the era’s popular millennial pink. Maximalism had begun gaining traction, marking a shift away from the long-dominant Scandi aesthetic.
We’re taking a deep dive into our archives to revisit 2016 interiors that have proven real staying power.
Dramatic Veined Marble
Designer Nam Dang-Mitchell was way ahead of the curve when it came to choosing the marble in her Calgary kitchen. This monolithic slab is a major statement and the facetted angles make it even more striking.
Photographer: Colin Way
Designer: Nam Dang-Mitchell
Millennial Pink
Millennial Pink reached
peak popularity around 2016–2017, popularized by the Sketch London restaurant and Wes Anderson’s . The muted, blush-toned shade made lasting waves in fashion and interior design and in this Texas home, a classic The Grand Budapest Hotel Quadrille wallpaper is a sweet take for a girls’ bedroom.
Photographer: Nathan Schroder
Designer: Michelle Lloyd Bermann and Christine Ralphs, Lloyd Ralphs Design
Scenic Murals
Does designer Colette van den Thillart have a crystal ball? This powder room’s mural looks completely up to date: the
popularity of scenic murals has only grown since 2016. The homeowner of this home had fallen in love with some Zuber & Cie wallpapers, so Colette paid homage to their iconic panoramas with a playful hand-painted mural. “I designed it to resemble how this Toronto neighbourhood might have looked in the 18th century,” she says.
Photographer: Colette van den Thillart
Designer: Alex Lukey
Velvet
Velvet was another decorating staple that made it’s triumphant return after falling out of fashion. This plush material got a glow up, and suddenly velvet was everywhere, from banquettes and drapes to pillows and chairs. In Garrow Kedigian’s former Montreal home, a blue velvet sofa is a cool, luxe note in an ochre living room.
Photographer: John Gruen/Maxime Desbiens
Designer: Garrow Kedigian
Shades of Grey
The minimalist Scandi aesthetic was everywhere in 2016, and pale neutrals like gray were a natural fit to pair with white furniture. In this 2016 PMH showhouse designed by
Brian Gluckstein, the range hood is clad in the same opalized grey tile as the backsplash, while a grey island and drapes create a calm, cohesive effect that looks elevated.
Photographer: Michael Graydon
Designer: Brian Gluckstein
Graphic Floors
The trend for bold, patterned cement or tiles started to ramp up in 2016, providing high-contrast, artistic focal points in bathrooms, laundry rooms, and kitchens. We also saw a return of the popularity of wood floor inlays like parquetry. In this exclusive New York perch by Garrow Kedigian, the graphic floor adds a layer of richness.
Photographer: John Gruen
Designer: Garrow Kedigian
Bold Wallpaper
After years of being relegated to the shadows, wallpaper was starting to mount a revival in 2016. In this bedroom by designer Garrow Kedigian, pagoda-print wallpaper and a coordinated red moulding and striped blinds hint at the maximalist trends to come.
Photographer: John Gruen
Designer: Garrow Kedigian
Brass
Cool metals dominated the ’90s and aughts. This Toronto kitchen by designer Allison Willson heralded the rise of the brass revival. The majestic stainless steel range hood is trimmed in brass and the island is anchored by two huge brass pendants that enliven the dove grey palette.
Photographer: Angus Fergusson
Designer: Allison Willson, Sarah Richardson Design
Pin-Leg Furniture
H&H predicted the return of splayed, skinny legs on beds, bathtubs, and particularly chairs in the 2016 Trends Issue. Combined with curvy silhouettes, pin legs give a lightness, evidenced by these chairs in a Calgary home designed by James McIntyre.
Photographer: Colin Way
Designer: James McIntyre
Global-Inspired Tiles
The home’s classic white kitchen feels of-the-moment with a Moroccan-style tile backsplash. In this Toronto kitchen, black and white tiles offer an energizing hit of pattern, and lend a worldly look.
Photographer: Alex Lukey
Designer: Samantha Farjo