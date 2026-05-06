Why 2016 Still Looks Fresh Today

2016 is making a comeback in 2026. TikTok searches for “2016” have surged, with over 55 million videos capturing the era’s laid-back, carefree energy. Instagram feeds are once again peppered with throwback selfies, set to 2016 hits from Beyoncé, Justin Bieber and Rihanna.

In interior design, the year was equally defining. For the first time, Pantone released two Colours of the Year: Serenity and Rose Quartz — the latter a dusty blush that riffed on the era’s popular millennial pink. Maximalism had begun gaining traction, marking a shift away from the long-dominant Scandi aesthetic.

We’re taking a deep dive into our archives to revisit 2016 interiors that have proven real staying power.