Angela Wheeler’s Family Cottage is A Master Class in Using One Material Well

A scalloped edge detail in the kitchen is repeated in the banquette area. Angela bought the wood knobs and designed custom linear pulls.

The look for the cottage was inspired by a past family trip to the Alps in Austria and Switzerland. “I was completely taken by the chalets in Tyrolean style,” says Angela. “I feel like this place represents my aesthetic and taste — it’s more who I am — and we wanted to have a true cottage, not another house.” For instance, with an emphasis on keeping things simple, there’s no heating or cooling here.