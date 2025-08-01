Cottages

Angela Wheeler’s Family Cottage is A Master Class in Using One Material Well

Author: Iris Benaroia

Published on August 1, 2025

Share on Facebook Share on X Share on Pinterest Send to a friend Copy URL
Print This

Are we there yet? Every parent knows that refrain, especially when you also throw in a boat ride before reaching the actual cottage. But Angela Wheeler and Josh Malcolm — and their four kids, Aiden, Jessie, Stella Jane and Will — adore adventurous passages like this. (Stopping at a chip truck on the hour-long drive helps enormously.) The family had already spent 15 lazy summers at an island cottage without hydro owned by Angela’s in-laws located in the Kawarthas, in south central Ontario.

A caucasian couple stand outside a classic cottage. wood-clad family cottage

Designer Angela Wheeler with husband Josh Malcolm.

Angela, a designer, runs her firm from Port Perry, Ont., where they live Josh is the co-founder of Woodland Mills and co-owner of Classic Fireplace and BBQ Store. When the couple chanced upon an island cottage for sale with hydro, they pounced on it: “That’s half the battle right there,” says Angela. “And we were already familiar with the rigmarole of driving, loading the boat, getting your kids across, and then unloading everything.”

A pine walled entryway is seen with a rustic red and blue carpet, the living room is seen through a doorway. wood-clad family cottage

A sight line from the kitchen into the living room.

The tiny dwelling was on a small island on Balsam Lake, near Fenelon Falls, Ont. It was one of five cottages owned for many years by the same family, whose descendants still own the remaining properties. “This is a special island, and I really fell for the idea of having our own place to go to,” says Angela.

A pine-walled entryway with two large closets, pegged hooks, and a red and blue patterned rug. wood-clad family cottage

The entry has two large closets and hooks for hanging wet towels.

The original cottage was too run-down to repair and too complicated for an addition, so they razed it. Besides, as a family of six with an extended family that balloons to more than 30 people, it just wouldn’t do.

Related: These small foyers make a big impression

Designer Angela Wheeler takes in the lake views from her kitchen sink window. wood-clad family cottage

The semimatte finish on the Ossido Nero Laminam counters plays perfectly with the rustic wood interior.

Angela and Josh situated the new 2,500-square-foot cottage amongst mature hardwoods and evergreens. Designed by Angela, it was constructed by Fenelon Falls firm Jones Carpentry.

A pine shelving unit with rustic decor and glasses. A taxidermy fox sits on top of the unit. The unit itself has wavy side pannels and a second portion with doors. wood-clad family cottage

A scalloped edge detail in the kitchen is repeated in the banquette area. Angela bought the wood knobs and designed custom linear pulls.

The look for the cottage was inspired by a past family trip to the Alps in Austria and Switzerland. “I was completely taken by the chalets in Tyrolean style,” says Angela. “I feel like this place represents my aesthetic and taste — it’s more who I am — and we wanted to have a true cottage, not another house.” For instance, with an emphasis on keeping things simple, there’s no heating or cooling here.

A pine kitchen with slanted ceilings and open wood beams. The furniture matches the walls, and a large circular lantern light.wood-clad family cottage

Pine envelops the cottage interior, showcasing its pared-back beauty. In the kitchen, colour comes from the leafy views and a painting by Joanna Malcolm, Angela’s mother-in-law.

“Having white walls in a cottage just didn’t feel right to me,” says Angela. Marble also felt strangely precious in the ash wood kitchen, built by cabinetmaker Wheelers Studio, so black Laminam was chosen for the counters instead. There are no upper cabinets — just generous windows to frame the woodsy views.

A pine dining nook with banquet seating and a long dark-wood table. Blue checked cushions and deep green wire chairs are accents.wood-clad family cottage

Mullion windows in the dining area overlook Balsam Lake. “You open those windows and it feels amazing,” says Angela. “The room is cocooning like a camper, and kids love it.” Though you could jam 15 people in here for meals, the kids usually laze around reading or doing crafts on the table.

A caucasian man sits at a banquet seat in a dining nook, looking out the window with a cup of coffee. wood-clad family cottage

Josh enjoys a coffee while taking in the panoramic view.

“The building process was prolonged — two years in total,” says Angela. “Being on an island, you have to stop in the winter, though we did take some materials across the ice, like all the pine for the walls, floors and ceilings.” That delivery was crucial, considering the cottage is a love letter to wood, from the custom-made kitchen pulls to the stair rail that sports a charming Tyrolean design.

A pine lined living room with red and green couches, retro chairs, a woven wall hanging, and airy light panelled windows. wood-clad family cottage

The living room is bookish, casual and comfortable. “The kids go in there and fling themselves on the sofas,” says Angela. “The room has warm, darker materials — I didn’t want any light colours.”

Clad in cedar shingles and topped with a metal roof, the three-bedroom cottage unfurls across the craggy terrain. A giant picture window punctuates the centre peaked portion, where you’ll find the airy living room. The kids and guest quarters are off to one side of the living room, with the kitchen and dining area on the opposite end. Two old bunkies that were already on the property accommodate overflow guests.

In a pine living room is a pained glass window. Pine stairs lead to an upper floor, accented with carved space. A red chair, as well as an old-school sitting chair and large rug sit on the main floor. wood-clad family cottage

The cutout detail on the stair railing was inspired by a family trip to Austria and Switzerland. Angela drew it out and a fine carpenter made it a reality.

The cottage’s colour palette is a profusion of earthy and rich greens, blues and reds that cascade over sofas and chairs in durable fabrics chosen because they bring warmth. “We wanted finishes that reminded us of the Ontario cottages we grew up going to — lots of wood and colour, filled with bunk beds and books.”

A child stands on a footstool in front of a floor-to-ceiling book case. wood-clad family cottage

“A former visitor who’d been going to the original cottage for many years left behind treasures that we kept,” says Angela. “They’re mainly old copies of Reader’s Digest, The New Yorker and National Geographic, and old Agatha Christie novels.”

Activities lean low-key — there are no screens to be glued to. “As soon as the kids get here, they grab a book, sit on the sofa and read,” says Angela. A floor-to-ceiling bookcase loaded with Archie comics, Agatha Christie novels and old magazines makes it easy. The kids also do crafts, play board games and, of course, snack on the hour; when the weather allows, they eat outdoors.

A maroon vanity with marble counters sits in this pine-walled bathroom. A round mirror, wall sconces, and small floral carpet.wood-clad family cottage

White counters with shades of gold and grey are a bright counterpoint to the main bathroom’s dark vanity.

Green tile lines the walls of this bathroom which has a classic white tub, a light pink fringed shower curtain, and a striped rug. wood-clad family cottage

The understated space is clad in wood and tile.

A pine walled room with a slanted ceiling and visible beams. Rusty red bean bag chairs sit on the floor, a knitted blanked sits atop the bed spread. wood-clad family cottage

The couple’s bedroom is above the living room and connects to a two-piece bathroom.

A boy and a girl sit in a pine-walled bedroom on a set of bunk beds, the ceiling is arched, and two windows let in natural light. a patterned red rug sits on the floor. wood-clad family cottage

A cool bunk room is an ideal sleep space for the younger set.

Two tween girls sit in a pine sunroom with benches with cushions and ornate wicker chairs. wood-clad family cottage

“The porch has huge windows that are mostly left open, making it very breezy,” says Angela. “It’s a space for reading, playing games and even sleeping on a nice night.”

A father and daughter stand on rocks at the edge of a lake, fishing. wood-clad family cottage

“We have a deep lot with frontages on both sides — it’s sandy with calm water on one side, and rocky with rougher water on the other,” Angela says.

A family sits outside of a cottage on a large wood deck at a picnic table. wood-clad family cottage

The family loves gathering on the raised deck for meals.

Though it was a long time coming, Angela couldn’t be more pleased with their island retreat. “I’m so happy with it,” she says. “The builder was wonderful and made the process great. We drive one hour from our house to the dock and, whoa, we’re just here. This cottage feels like such an escape.”

Photographer:

Stacey Brandford

Stylist:

Kat Vandermey

Designer:

Angela Wheeler Design

Up Next

Lisa Worth Puts A Fresh Spin On Timeless Muskoka Style For A Couple In Port Carling, Ont.

Related Articles

This Sweet Cottage Proves You Don’t Have To Travel Far To Relax & Unwind

Visit A Designer’s Colorful Cottage-Style Barn

This Book Takes You Inside The World’s Coziest Country Homes & Rural Retreats