April 2026

Spring is in the air! It’s the season of renewal and rebirth, and at House & Home the focus is on the dazzling makeovers in April’s Before & After issue. See how designer Gillian Segal reinvigorates a Vancouver home for jewelry entrepreneur Melanie Auld. An Ottawa home goes from bland to grand, thanks to rich colour, heavily veined marble, and standout wallpaper. Ami McKay reimagines a 1970’s ‘Vancouver Special,’ with pretty pastels and plenty of curves. A newly built, custom cottage in Muskoka is a wishlist of dreamy features for the family who summer there. Deputy Editor Emma Reddington breaks down Renovation Trends, creating a snapshot of what our homes will look like in 2026 and beyond, while this month’s Money Talk column reveals how much you should spend on a renovation. Finally, Vaughn Vreeland shares his favourite dessert recipes from his new book, Cookies.

A Vancouver renovation by Gillian Segal

An Ottawa home transformed by colour

An elegant new build Muskoka cottage

Ami McKay reimagines a Vancouver Special

Emma Reddington on how to renovate for today

Vaughn Vreeland’s favourite cookie recipes