3 Family-friendly Dishes from Mimi Thorisson’s Italian Cookbook

Bring Mimi Thorisson‘s Italian secrets to your dinner table with her fourth cookbook. The French cook and writer splits her time between Médoc, France, and Turin, Italy, where she’s tested and refined delicious, family-friendly dishes, 100 of which appear in the new book. We’re sharing the School-night Chicken “Milanese,” Busiate with Trapanese Pesto and Calamari Fritti.

Keep reading to see these recipes from A Kitchen in Italy!