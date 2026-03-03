Cookbooks We Love

3 Family-friendly Dishes from Mimi Thorisson’s Italian Cookbook

Author: Lauren Medeiros

Published on March 3, 2026

Bring Mimi Thorisson‘s Italian secrets to your dinner table with her fourth cookbook. The French cook and writer splits her time between Médoc, France, and Turin, Italy, where she’s tested and refined delicious, family-friendly dishes, 100 of which appear in the new book. We’re sharing the School-night Chicken “Milanese,” Busiate with Trapanese Pesto and Calamari Fritti.

Keep reading to see these recipes from A Kitchen in Italy!

School-night Chicken “Milanese”

“This is a universal crowd-pleaser among the young ones, and I must admit that I love it, too.” Mimi Thorisson

Recipe: School-night Chicken “Milanese”

Calamari Fritti

“Since we have this dish so often in restaurants, I somehow never made it at home until one day when the kids begged me. Now, we have it all the time, and it’s one of my favourite meals.” — Mimi Thorisson

Recipe: Calamari Fritti

Busiate with Trapanese Pesto

“In Sicily, they’re fond of pasta they call busiate, a flat pasta rolled into a spiral shape, not unlike fusilli. Busiate is most often served with Trapanese pesto; unlike the Ligurian version, it has almonds and cherry tomatoes.” — Mimi Thorisson

Recipe: Busiate with Trapanese Pesto

Photographer:

Oddur Thorisson

Source:

Excerpted from A Kitchen in Italy by Mimi Thorisson. Copyright ©2025 Marie-France Thorisson. Photographs by Oddur Thorisson. Published by Appetite by Random House, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved

