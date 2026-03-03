Cookbooks We Love
3 Family-friendly Dishes from Mimi Thorisson’s Italian Cookbook
Published on March 3, 2026
Bring Mimi Thorisson‘s Italian secrets to your dinner table with her fourth cookbook. The French cook and writer splits her time between Médoc, France, and Turin, Italy, where she’s tested and refined delicious, family-friendly dishes, 100 of which appear in the new book. We’re sharing the School-night Chicken “Milanese,” Busiate with Trapanese Pesto and Calamari Fritti.
Keep reading to see these recipes from A Kitchen in Italy!
Oddur Thorisson
Excerpted from A Kitchen in Italy by Mimi Thorisson. Copyright ©2025 Marie-France Thorisson. Photographs by Oddur Thorisson. Published by Appetite by Random House, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved