March 2025

Kitchens always top the list when it comes to reader popularity. In our annual March Kitchen issue, we reveal three stunning examples: a classic white kitchen, modernist kitchen and a rich Euro-style kitchen and dining room. We break down key costs and include fixtures and signature design moves in our Kitchen Playbook. See how designer Lyndsay Jacobs updates her 1878 home, and a new dream home in a French country style in Vancouver. Brian Gluckstein breaks new ground in creating his first contemporary spring showhome. And superstar Yotam Ottolenghi sits down with Lynda Reeves to share favorite recipes from his new cookbook.

Three distinct kitchens, and the key elements that make them unique

Emma Reddington breaks down two kitchen looks, including costs

Vintage finds lend a Mediterranean vibe to a century home in Toronto

How a newly built home in Vancouver is instilled with a French country feel

Brian Gluckstein puts a contemporary spin on his 12th Princess Margaret Home Lottery

Showhome

Superstar chef Yotam Ottolenghi shares his favorite recipes with Lynda Reeves