For our readers, spring is a hotly anticipated season of optimism and rebirth, and that’s reflected in our Spring Decorating issue. Designer Rosie Daykin’s refreshed Vancouver home (on the cover) embodies this transformation. Rosie has lived in the ranch-style home for 20 years, and this latest reboot shows how seeing a space with new eyes can make all the difference. To help that process, deputy editor Emma Reddington has compiled practical tips for spring decorating that will look beautiful all year long. Designer Jennifer Kominek gives a Toronto Victorian a moody, European-style upgrade with parquet flooring, modern furniture and vintage lighting. Pretty pastels, woven furniture and tropical patterns give a newly built home fresh-air style. Finally, host of Top Chef Canada Eden Grinshpan shares flavourful recipes from her latest cookbook, Tahini Baby.

  • A bungalow a makeover by designer Rosie Daykin
  • A Toronto Victorian gets European-style upgrade
  • A newly built home with lively colour and pattern
  • Inspiring spring decorating ideas
  • Recipes from Eden Grinshpan’s cookbook
Online features related to this issue:

Decorating & Design

British-Inspired Decorating Reigns Supreme In This Ranch Home

Artist File

Jason Baerg’s Works Are A Celebration Of Indigenous Strength, Resilience And Joy

Condos/Apartments

Jennifer Kominek Designs A Dreamy Pied-À-Terre In Toronto

Country Homes

TOM Design Collective Infuses A Connecticut Home With New England Style

Cookbooks We Love

3 Healthy Twists on Classic French Recipes You’ll Want To Try