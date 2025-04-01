3 Healthy Twists on Classic French Recipes You’ll Want To Try

Géraldine Leverd, the food blogger known for healthful twists on France’s most-popular dishes has a new cookbook The New French Kitchen. Géraldine reimagines more than 70 recipes, including swapping the fries for grilled romaine lettuce in her version of steak frites and turning a meaty hachis parmentier into Vegetarian Lentil and Eggplant Parmentier. Don’t miss the Tomato Tarte Tatin, which transforms the classic apple dessert into a savoury main.

