3 Healthy Twists on Classic French Recipes You’ll Want To Try

Author: Alexandra Whyte

Published on April 1, 2025

Géraldine Leverd, the food blogger known for healthful twists on France’s most-popular dishes has a new cookbook The New French Kitchen. Géraldine reimagines more than 70 recipes, including swapping the fries for grilled romaine lettuce in her version of steak frites and turning a meaty hachis parmentier into Vegetarian Lentil and Eggplant Parmentier. Don’t miss the Tomato Tarte Tatin, which transforms the classic apple dessert into a savoury main.

Scroll down to see more healthy twists on French classics from Géraldine Leverd’s cookbook!

Tomato Tarte Tatin

“This tomato tarte tatin is a fresh twist on the classic apple tarte tatin. Juicy tomatoes, seasoned with thyme and balsamic vinegar, are cooked upside down in flaky puff pastry. It’s an impressive yet simple dish, perfect for a light summer meal or an elegant starter.” — Géraldine Leverd

Get the Tomato Tarte Tatin recipe here.

Steak with Garlic, Lemon and Herb Butter

“This recipe is a summer favourite, perfect for outdoor dining. The citrusy herb butter adds a burst of flavour to the juicy steak, while the grilled romaine brings a refreshing twist. It’s a quick and easy meal that feels special, making it ideal for both a weeknight dinner or a relaxed gathering with friends.” — Géraldine Leverd

Get Géraldine’s Steak recipe here.

Vegetarian Lentil and Eggplant Parmentier

“Hachis parmentier, a staple in French cuisine, usually features minced duck meat. However, this vegetarian version with lentils and eggplant surpasses it, in my opinion. It’s a versatile and convenient dish, which is ideal for prepping meals for the week ahead.” — Géraldine Leverd

Get the Vegetarian Parmentier recipe here.

Source:

Recipes adapted from The New French Kitchen: Modern Takes on Favorite Classic Dishes, ©2025 by Quarto Publishing Group USA, Inc. Published by Rock Point, an imprint of The Quarto Group. Text and Photography ©2025 by Géraldine Leverd. Cover and Interior Design: Tara Long

