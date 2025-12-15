Recipe
Apple Pie Hot Toddy
Sweet and satisfying, this winter cocktail is topped with freshly grated nutmeg and an apple slice. Cheers!
Directions
Yield: 1
- Add Highbank Orchard Syrup or Homemade Apple Syrup, Monin Apple Pie Syrup, bitters, Lemon juice, and hot water to a pre-warmed glass.
- Pour in Glendalough Wild Botanical Irish Gin and stir gently.
- Float vanilla cream on top.
- Garnish with freshly grated nutmeg and thin apple slice
Substitution & Prep Notes
*Homemade Apple Syrup
- Combine 8 oz good cloudy apple juice with 160g demerara brown sugar in a small pan.
- Bring to a high simmer, add sugar. and reduce to 1/3 of the overall volume.
- Cool before use.
**Vanilla Cream
- Mix 2.5 oz vanilla essence with 17 oz cream.
- Lightly whip until it will float.