Recipe

December 15, 2025

Apple Pie Hot Toddy

Recipe: Glendalough Distillery

Sweet and satisfying, this winter cocktail is topped with freshly grated nutmeg and an apple slice. Cheers!

Ingredients

  • 1.5 oz Glendalough Wild Botanical Irish Gin
  • 0.5 oz Highbank Orchard Syrup or Homemade Apple Syrup*
  • 0.25 oz Monin Apple Pie Syrup
  • 2 dashes Orange Bitters
  • 2 dashes Angostura Bitters
  • 0.25 oz Lemon Juice
  • 2.5 oz Hot Water
  • 1 oz Vanilla Cream**
  • Freshly grated nutmeg and thin apple slice, for garnish

Directions

Yield: 1

  1. Add Highbank Orchard Syrup or Homemade Apple Syrup, Monin Apple Pie Syrup, bitters, Lemon juice, and hot water to a pre-warmed glass.
  2. Pour in Glendalough Wild Botanical Irish Gin and stir gently.
  3. Float vanilla cream on top.
  4. Garnish with freshly grated nutmeg and thin apple slice

Substitution & Prep Notes

*Homemade Apple Syrup

  1. Combine 8 oz good cloudy apple juice with 160g demerara brown sugar in a small pan.
  2. Bring to a high simmer, add sugar. and reduce to 1/3 of the overall volume.
  3. Cool before use.

**Vanilla Cream

  1. Mix 2.5 oz vanilla essence with 17 oz cream.
  2. Lightly whip until it will float.

