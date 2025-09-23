Ask A Chef: How To Make A Restaurant-Quality Crab Cake

Q: I went to Black+Blue to support a Canadian steak house and ended up loving the crab cake the most. Can you get the recipe? — ADAM, Toronto

A: Chef Morgan likes to use both Dungeness and rock crab meat to create complexity and texture. “Our Crab Cake lets the natural flavours of the meat shine through, and the sweetness of the Japanese mayo plays off the subtle brine,” says Morgan. It’s served with an apple and celeriac slaw for a fresh and appealing crunch.