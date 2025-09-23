Recipe
September 23, 2025
Ask A Chef: How To Make A Restaurant-Quality Crab Cake
Q: I went to Black+Blue to support a Canadian steak house and ended up loving the crab cake the most. Can you get the recipe? — ADAM, Toronto
A: Chef Morgan likes to use both Dungeness and rock crab meat to create complexity and texture. “Our Crab Cake lets the natural flavours of the meat shine through, and the sweetness of the Japanese mayo plays off the subtle brine,” says Morgan. It’s served with an apple and celeriac slaw for a fresh and appealing crunch.
Directions
Yield: Serves 4
Make Vinaigrette, Slaw and Aioli
- Using food processor, add all Vinaigrette ingredients and blend until smooth. Season with salt, to taste. Set aside in resealable container in fridge for up to 1 week.
- For Slaw, in large bowl, add apple and celeriac matchsticks. Add vinaigrette, to taste, and toss to combine. Set aside.
- For Aioli, cut lemons in half. Place cut sides down on hot pan and let cook until dark in colour. Squeeze and strain juice (yields about a quarter cup). In small metal bowl, add all ingredients and mix by hand. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Set aside.
Make Crab Cakes and Assemble
- Preheat oven to 350°F. In stainless steel bowl, mix crab meat together. Squeeze liquid out of crab and discard.
- Add mayonnaise, celery, chives, lemon zest and kosher salt to crab meat, and mix until combined.
- Divide mix into 4 portions. Form each portion into puck shape with your hands. Lightly press flat side of puck into panko, then flip and repeat.
- Place large, oven-safe frying pan on medium heat and drizzle canola oil in pan. Bring to smoking point.
- Add crab cakes to pan and cook for 3 to 4 minutes, or until golden brown on bottom. Flip crab cakes, then place pan in preheated oven for 4 minutes.
- Remove from oven, add to plates with Slaw and Charred Lemon Aioli and serve.
Author: Alexandra Whyte
Photographer:
Ben Ehrensperger (Morgan's portrait), Steven Lee (crab cake)
Source:
House & Home