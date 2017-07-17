Ask A Chef: Hattie B’s Famous Hot Chicken Recipe

Recipe By: John Lasater

Chef John Lasater of Hattie B’s shares his recipe for Hot Chicken.

Q: While travelling through Nashville, Tennessee, I stopped at Hattie B’s for their Hot Chicken. I didn’t think you could pack that much heat into fried chicken and still have it taste so delicious! I’d kill for the recipe. — James, Winnipeg

A: Hattie B’s famous Hot Chicken is a must when visiting Nashville. Their menu includes spice levels ranging from “mild” and “medium” to “damn hot” and “shut the cluck up!” The key to their recipe is a double breading that makes a nice crispy skin, and using the spicy cooking oil to baste the chicken before serving.