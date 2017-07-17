Ask A Chef: Hattie B’s Famous Hot Chicken Recipe

Ask A Chef: Hattie B’s Famous Hot Chicken RecipeRecipe By: John Lasater
Chef John Lasater of Hattie B’s shares his recipe for Hot Chicken.
Q: While travelling through Nashville, Tennessee, I stopped at Hattie B’s for their Hot Chicken. I didn’t think you could pack that much heat into fried chicken and still have it taste so delicious! I’d kill for the recipe. — James, Winnipeg
A: Hattie B’s famous Hot Chicken is a must when visiting Nashville. Their menu includes spice levels ranging from “mild” and “medium” to “damn hot” and “shut the cluck up!” The key to their recipe is a double breading that makes a nice crispy skin, and using the spicy cooking oil to baste the chicken before serving.
- 1 4 lb chicken
- 1 tbsp Kosher salt
- 2 tsp freshly ground black pepper
- 1 cup milk
- 2 large eggs
- 1 tbsp hot sauce, preferably Louisiana-style
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tbsp sea salt
- Vegetable oil for frying, about 10 cups
- 1⁄2 cup lard
- 1-3 tbsp ground cayenne pepper
- 1 tbsp brown sugar
- 1⁄2 tsp garlic powder
- 1⁄2 tsp paprika
- Separate the chicken into thighs, drumsticks and breasts, and cut breasts in half (you should have 6 pieces). Combine Kosher salt and 1 tsp black pepper in large bowl. Add chicken pieces and toss to coat. Cover and chill for at least 8 hours and up to 1 day.
- Whisk milk with eggs and hot sauce in large bowl. Set aside. Combine flour and 2 tsp sea salt in a separate bowl. Dip each chicken piece into flour mixture, shaking off excess. Dip in egg mixture then in flour mixture again, shaking off excess.
- Arrange wire rack on paper towel-lined, rimmed baking sheet. Heat oil and lard in 6- to 8-quart Dutch oven or heavy gauge pot to between 325°F-340°F.
- Working in batches to avoid crowding the pan, fry chicken for about 15 minutes, turning occasionally or until deep golden brown and a thermometer inserted into the deepest part reads 160°F. Smaller pieces may take less time. Remove to wire rack. Return oil to 325°F-340°F and repeat with remaining chicken pieces.
- Carefully ladle 1⁄2 cup frying oil into large, heat-safe bowl. Whisk in cayenne, brown sugar, garlic powder and paprika along with remaining salt and pepper. Baste hot chicken with spiced oil and serve immediately.
NOTE: This recipe calls for 1-3 tbsp cayenne pepper. Using 1 tbsp will make hot chicken, 2 tbsp will make very hot chicken and 3 tbsp will be over-the-top hot.
August 06, 2017 at 5:49 pm, Linda said:
I recently had lunch at See Ya Later Winery in OK Falls, BC. I really enjoyed the chicken club salad and especially the dressing. Can you get the dressing recipe for me please.