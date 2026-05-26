Recipe
May 26, 2026
Baked Honey-rosemary Feta Rolls
“Crispy, crunchy, sesame phyllo pastry with salty, melting feta inside, finishedwith a drizzle of warmed honey.” — Clodagh McKenna
Directions
Yield: Serves 2
Form Feta Rolls
- Preheat oven to 400°F. Cut block of feta across into 4 fingers.
- Carefully spread out sheets of phyllo pastry on work surface. Brush surface of each with olive oil, fold each in half and brush with oil once more.
- Place 1 finger of feta across short end of one pastry piece. Wrap feta with phyllo to make roll. Brush all sides of pastry with olive oil and place on baking tray. Repeat with remaining fingers of feta and sheets of phyllo pastry.
Bake and Serve
- Bake in oven, turning halfway through, until golden and crispy on both sides, about 20 minutes.
- Warm honey in microwave or small saucepan, so it becomes runny and pourable. Drizzle feta rolls evenly with warmed honey, toasted sesame seeds and chopped rosemary, and serve warm.
Source:
Recipes adapted from Clodagh’s Happy Cooking: 100 Easy, Speedy, Healthy Recipes for Good Mood Food by Clodagh McKenna. Photography by David Loftus. ©2026 by Octopus Publishing Group. Excerpted with permission from Kyle Books. All rights reserved