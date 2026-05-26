Recipe

May 26, 2026

Baked Honey-rosemary Feta Rolls

Recipe: Clodagh McKenna

Print This

“Crispy, crunchy, sesame phyllo pastry with salty, melting feta inside, finishedwith a drizzle of warmed honey.” — Clodagh McKenna

Ingredients

  • 7 oz. block feta cheese
  • 4 sheets phyllo pastry
  • Olive oil
  • 1 tbsp honey
  • 2 tsp toasted sesame seeds
  • 2 tsp finely chopped rosemary leaves

Directions

Yield: Serves 2

Form Feta Rolls

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Cut block of feta across into 4 fingers.
  2. Carefully spread out sheets of phyllo pastry on work surface. Brush surface of each with olive oil, fold each in half and brush with oil once more.
  3. Place 1 finger of feta across short end of one pastry piece. Wrap feta with phyllo to make roll. Brush all sides of pastry with olive oil and place on baking tray. Repeat with remaining fingers of feta and sheets of phyllo pastry.

Bake and Serve

  1. Bake in oven, turning halfway through, until golden and crispy on both sides, about 20 minutes.
  2. Warm honey in microwave or small saucepan, so it becomes runny and pourable. Drizzle feta rolls evenly with warmed honey, toasted sesame seeds and chopped rosemary, and serve warm.
Source:

Recipes adapted from Clodagh’s Happy Cooking: 100 Easy, Speedy, Healthy Recipes for Good Mood Food by Clodagh McKenna. Photography by David Loftus. ©2026 by Octopus Publishing Group. Excerpted with permission from Kyle Books. All rights reserved

Related Articles

Flatbread With Caramelized Onions

Smoked Salmon & Feta Puffs Recipe

Spinach And Feta Mini Strudels Recipe