November 3, 2025
Carbonara for Two
“I am in no way saying this is the definitive way to make spaghetti carbonara, but this is the way I make it. It’s as close to Rome as I can get without leaving my house.” — Alison Roman
Directions
Yield: Serves 2
Cook Guanciale and Prepare Sauce
- Heat olive oil and guanciale in medium skillet over medium heat and cook, stirring occasionally, until most of fat has rendered and meat starts to brown, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from heat and transfer meat to small bowl, leaving fat behind.
- In medium bowl, whisk egg, egg yolk, garlic (if using) and Parmesan. Season with salt and lots of black pepper. Set aside.
Cook Pasta
- Meanwhile, bring large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook pasta about halfway through — it should be malleable but not quite al dente.
- Return skillet with fat to medium heat and, using tongs, transfer pasta to skillet. (This way, I don’t have worry about “reserving” the pasta water — it just stays in the pot.) Add 1/2 cup of pasta water, swirling to scrape up sticky pork bits, and cook for 1 minute or so.
Assemble and Serve
- Whisk in 3/4 cup of pasta water to egg-cheese mixture and add pasta to that bowl, using tongs to toss, toss, toss.
- Return pasta and all sauce to skillet. (It will look watery and soupy and not all that great — just wait!) Cook pasta over medium heat and continue to toss, moving skillet and pasta, and letting sauce come together and become totally emulsified and creamy. If you notice bits of scrambled eggs, the heat is too high — remove pan from heat and let cool before continuing.
- Just before sauce looks thick enough, remove skillet from heat, and keep tossing. Add more pasta water if pasta looks dry. (This pasta goes from saucy to sticky quickly.)
- Transfer pasta to bowl or eating vessel of your choice. Top with more pepper, Parmesan and sprinkle of meaty crispy bits.
Author: Alison Roman
Recipe from Something from Nothing ©2025 by Alison Roman. Photographs ©2025 by Chris Bernabeo. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of the Crown Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House