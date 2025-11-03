Alison Roman’s Latest Cookbook Celebrates the Practical Magic of Pantry Cooking

Alison’s Crispy Schnitzel with Browned-butter Radishes.

H&H: It takes confidence to make a satisfying meal from a few ingredients. Do you have any tips?

AR: Not to sound too self-help-y, but know you are enough. Rice with butter and an egg is a nice dinner. A pot of brothy beans with greens? Great. Roasted fennel with capers next to simply salted roast chicken? Delicious. You don’t need 20 sauces or fancy techniques; cooking in itself is impressive.

H&H: Your Caramelized Shallot Pasta appears in this cookbook. Why do you think people love that recipe so much?

AR: Not only is it my most popular recipe, it’s also my favourite. I don’t know if there’s a recipe of mine that says “pantry lifestyle” more than this one; it’s so easy to do with ingredients you have on hand, and it’s a real crowd-pleaser. That pasta captures my style of cooking and inspired the book. It’s one of my older recipes, but it’s nice to have it printed within a collection rather than just on the internet.

Recipe: Crispy Schnitzel with Browned-butter Radishes