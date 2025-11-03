Recipe
November 3, 2025
Crispy Schnitzel with Browned-butter Radishes
“Fatty pork chops coated in crunchy breadcrumbs and fried in your largest skillet need little more than a dusting of flaky salt and a finishing squeeze of lemon.”— Alison Roman
Directions
Yield: Serves 2
Cook Schnitzel
- Season pork with salt and pepper. On sheet pan or in baking dish, add panko and season with salt and pepper. Working one at a time, firmly press both sides of each pork chop into seasoned panko until chops are evenly and well coated.
- Heat oil in large skillet over medium-high heat; it should evenly coat bottom of skillet. If it doesn’t, add a bit more oil. Add pork chops and cook, pressing lightly to make contact with skillet, until deeply golden brown, like the colour of a well-baked croissant, 3 to 4 minutes.
- Using tongs or spatula, flip pork chops and continue to cook until well-browned on other side, another 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer chops to plate, platter or cutting board lined with paper towels, and season with kosher salt.
Cook Radishes
- Wipe out skillet and return it to stove over medium-high heat. Add butter, letting it sizzle, brown and foam. Add capers and half of radishes, seasoning with kosher salt and pepper. Toss just to wilt radish greens, and to evenly coat radishes with browned-butter and capers.
Assemble and Serve
- Divide pork chops among plates and nestle in butter-tossed radishes and capers, along with remaining raw radishes. Sprinkle with a bit of flaky salt and serve with lemon wedges alongside for squeezing over.
Author: Alison Roman
Source:
Recipe from Something from Nothing ©2025 by Alison Roman. Photographs ©2025 by Chris Bernabeo. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of the Crown Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House