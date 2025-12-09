Recipe
December 9, 2025
Casablanca Bars
Dark chocolate, crushed peanuts and honey come together in this no-bake bar from Kelly Mansell of St. John’s, N.L.’s Rocket Bakery & Fresh Food.
Directions
Yield: Makes 9 bars
Make Caramel Sauce
- In medium pot, combine all ingredients. Simmer over low heat, whisking constantly (watch it!) until thickened, approximately 7 to 10 minutes. Allow to cool to the touch. Set aside.
Make Bars
- Prepare 9″ x 9″ glass dish with cooking spray and line with parchment. (Spray parchment a bit, too!)
- In plastic zip-top bag with rolling pin, crush peanuts and pour into medium bowl or process to small bits (not meal) in food processor. Add to bowl with caramel, honey and cocoa powder, and mix until combined.
- Press mixture into prepared pan until flat. Place in freezer for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, melt 1¼ cups of chocolate chips in microwave on low, stirring every 15 seconds until completely melted.
- Remove pan from freezer and spread chocolate evenly on top. Chocolate will harden almost immediately.
- Place baking sheet over dish. Flip to transfer onto cookie sheet. Melt remaining chocolate chips and spread onto second side of bar. Place in fridge or freezer until ready to eat, or slide onto cutting board and cut into 3″ x 3″ squares, decorate with icing sugar as desired, and store in fridge or freezer.
Photographer:
Alex Stead