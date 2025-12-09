Recipe

December 9, 2025

Double Ginger Cookies

Recipe: Katie Robinson

Enjoy dairy-free Double Ginger Cookies from Katie Robinson, the head baking instructor at Edmonton’s Duchess Bake Shop.

Ingredients

  • 1¾ cups + 1 tbsp all-purpose flour
  • ½ tsp baking soda
  • 1 tsp ground cinnamon
  • ½ tsp ground cloves
  • ½ tsp ground nutmeg
  • ¼ tsp ground ginger
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • ¾ cup firmly packed dark brown sugar
  • ¼ cup fancy molasses
  • 3 tbsp canola oil
  • 1 large egg
  • ½ cup crystallized ginger

Granulated sugar, for rolling

Directions

Yield: Makes 24 small cookies

Make Cookie Dough

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. In bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, spices and salt. Set aside.
  2. In bowl of stand mixer, add brown sugar, molasses and oil, and mix on medium speed for 3 minutes, stopping to scrape down sides of bowl multiple times.
  3. Turn mixer down to low and add egg. Mix for 1 minute.
  4. Add dry ingredients and mix until just combined. Add crystalized ginger and mix until just combined.

Form Cookies and Bake

  1. Using ice cream scoop, spoon or hands, shape dough into 1″ balls and flatten with hands to about ½” thick. Dip cookies in granulated sugar and place on baking sheet lined with parchment paper, 2″ apart.
  2. Bake for 12 to 14 minutes, until cookies are crackled on top and lightly browned on edges. Once baked, transfer to cooling rack. Enjoy!
Photographer:

Spencer Gatt

