Recipe
December 9, 2025
Double Ginger Cookies
Enjoy dairy-free Double Ginger Cookies from Katie Robinson, the head baking instructor at Edmonton’s Duchess Bake Shop.
Directions
Yield: Makes 24 small cookies
Make Cookie Dough
- Preheat oven to 350°F. In bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, spices and salt. Set aside.
- In bowl of stand mixer, add brown sugar, molasses and oil, and mix on medium speed for 3 minutes, stopping to scrape down sides of bowl multiple times.
- Turn mixer down to low and add egg. Mix for 1 minute.
- Add dry ingredients and mix until just combined. Add crystalized ginger and mix until just combined.
Form Cookies and Bake
- Using ice cream scoop, spoon or hands, shape dough into 1″ balls and flatten with hands to about ½” thick. Dip cookies in granulated sugar and place on baking sheet lined with parchment paper, 2″ apart.
- Bake for 12 to 14 minutes, until cookies are crackled on top and lightly browned on edges. Once baked, transfer to cooling rack. Enjoy!
Photographer:
Spencer Gatt