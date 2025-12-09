Recipe

December 9, 2025

Speculoos

Recipe: Tom Moore

Print This

These cinnamon-spiced Speculoos by Tom Moore, the co-founding chef of the beloved Crust Bakery in Victoria, B.C, are topped with jam for a tasty finishing touch.

Ingredients

  • ½ cup + 2 tbsp all-purpose flour
  • ⅔ cup cake or pastry flour
  • ⅔ cup whole wheat flour
  • ½ tsp baking soda
  • ½ tsp ground cinnamon
  • 1 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • ½ cup dark brown sugar, lightly packed
  • ⅓ cup granulated sugar
  • 1 tsp good-quality honey
  • ½ tsp kosher salt
  • 2 tbsp raspberry jam
  • 1 tbsp icing sugar, for dusting

Directions

Yield: Makes 12 cookies

Make Cookies

  1. Using fine-mesh sieve, sift all-purpose flour, cake flour, whole wheat flour, baking soda and cinnamon into bowl.
  2. In stand mixer, combine butter, brown sugar, granulated sugar, honey and salt. Using paddle attachment, mix on medium-high speed until well combined, pale and creamy, about 2 minutes. With mixer on low speed, add half of flour mixture, wait about 15 seconds, then add remaining flour mixture. Be careful not to overmix. Remove bowl from stand and use a spatula to gently fold in any pockets of butter or flour.
  3. On unfloured surface, use heel of your palm to push together dough to form 7″ square. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 60 minutes.
  4. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line 2 large sheet pans with parchment paper.
  5. Unwrap cooled dough and place between 2 sheets of parchment paper. Using rolling pin, roll out dough to about ⅜” thick. Place on 1 prepared pan, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate for another 15 minutes to chill dough. (This will prevent cookies from spreading too much.)
  6. Remove dough from fridge and use 3″ fluted cookie cutter or thin drinking glass to cut out 6 rounds and place on second prepared pan in 3 rows of 2 cookies. Gather scraps into square (as above), wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate while first batch is cooking.
  7. Using fingertip, gently make shallow divot in centre of each cookie. Place ½ tsp of raspberry jam in each divot.
  8. Bake for 9 to 12 minutes, rotating pan after 6 minutes, or until cookies are golden brown. Let cool on pan for about 5 minutes, then transfer cookies to wire rack to cool completely. Dust lightly with icing sugar.
  9. Repeat steps 6 to 8 with remaining dough until all dough has been used. These cookies will keep in airtight container at room temperature for 2 to 3 days, or in freezer for up to 2 months.
Photographer:

Peter Bagi and Rebecca Wellman

Source:

Speculoos recipe from Crust by Tom Moore with Rebecca Wellman. ©2024 Tom Moore and Rebecca Wellman. Photographs by Peter Bagi and Rebecca Wellman. Published by Appetite by Random House, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.

Related Articles

Double Ginger Cookies

Casablanca Bars

Pearl’s Scottish Shortbread