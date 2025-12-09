Recipe
December 9, 2025
Speculoos
These cinnamon-spiced Speculoos by Tom Moore, the co-founding chef of the beloved Crust Bakery in Victoria, B.C, are topped with jam for a tasty finishing touch.
Directions
Yield: Makes 12 cookies
Make Cookies
- Using fine-mesh sieve, sift all-purpose flour, cake flour, whole wheat flour, baking soda and cinnamon into bowl.
- In stand mixer, combine butter, brown sugar, granulated sugar, honey and salt. Using paddle attachment, mix on medium-high speed until well combined, pale and creamy, about 2 minutes. With mixer on low speed, add half of flour mixture, wait about 15 seconds, then add remaining flour mixture. Be careful not to overmix. Remove bowl from stand and use a spatula to gently fold in any pockets of butter or flour.
- On unfloured surface, use heel of your palm to push together dough to form 7″ square. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 60 minutes.
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Line 2 large sheet pans with parchment paper.
- Unwrap cooled dough and place between 2 sheets of parchment paper. Using rolling pin, roll out dough to about ⅜” thick. Place on 1 prepared pan, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate for another 15 minutes to chill dough. (This will prevent cookies from spreading too much.)
- Remove dough from fridge and use 3″ fluted cookie cutter or thin drinking glass to cut out 6 rounds and place on second prepared pan in 3 rows of 2 cookies. Gather scraps into square (as above), wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate while first batch is cooking.
- Using fingertip, gently make shallow divot in centre of each cookie. Place ½ tsp of raspberry jam in each divot.
- Bake for 9 to 12 minutes, rotating pan after 6 minutes, or until cookies are golden brown. Let cool on pan for about 5 minutes, then transfer cookies to wire rack to cool completely. Dust lightly with icing sugar.
- Repeat steps 6 to 8 with remaining dough until all dough has been used. These cookies will keep in airtight container at room temperature for 2 to 3 days, or in freezer for up to 2 months.
Photographer:
Peter Bagi and Rebecca Wellman
Source:
Speculoos recipe from Crust by Tom Moore with Rebecca Wellman. ©2024 Tom Moore and Rebecca Wellman. Photographs by Peter Bagi and Rebecca Wellman. Published by Appetite by Random House, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.