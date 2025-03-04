Cherry Walnut Babka

“Babka is made with a rich brioche dough and usually filled with layers of fudgy chocolate or cinnamon. There is an infinite number of variations, from sweet fillings to savoury flavours like goat cheese, bacon, and caramelized onions. While we do love those versions, our ultimate favourite is this babka packed with sweet cherries and toasted walnuts. We pick the cherries from our one and only cherry tree next to our garden. It always gives us just enough fruit to make a batch of jam to make this recipe.”