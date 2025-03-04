Recipe
March 4, 2025
Butternut Squash Scallopini with Apples, Sage, and Hazelnut Dukkha
“The ever-popular butternut squash has a creamy, pale orange exterior. The more orange the skin, the riper and sweeter the flesh will taste. In this recipe, butternut squash basted in brown butter is made extra special with the addition of heat from harissa, sweetness from maple syrup, and a sprinkle of crunchy hazelnut dukkha for great texture.”
Directions
Yield: Serves 4
Make Hazelnut Dukkha Spice:
- Heat large, heavy skillet over medium. When skillet is hot, add hazelnuts and toast, stirring frequently, until fragrant, about 3 minutes. Add sesame seeds and continue cooking, stirring often, until sesame seeds start to turn golden brown, about 2 minutes. Transfer mixture to small food processor.
- Add coriander, cumin, allspice, sea salt and pepper. Pulse until nuts are broken down and mixture resembles coarse sand. Store cooled dukkha spice in airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 month.
Make Butternut Squash Scallopini
- Melt 2 tablespoons of butter in large, heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Add apples, maple syrup and harissa and cook, stirring occasionally, until apples are tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Add apple cider vinegar and cook for another minute. Transfer apples and liquid to small bowl. Set aside and keep warm.
- In same skillet (no need to wipe it), heat olive oil over medium heat. Working in batches if needed, add squash rounds and cook until deeply browned and fork-tender, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Add remaining 1 tablespoon butter and sage, tilt pan toward you so butter pools on one side, and use large spoon to continually baste squash with butter until butter is no longer bubbling, smells nutty, and is starting to brown, about 1 minute. Remove from heat and season well with salt and pepper. (Reserve fried sage leaves for garnish.)
- Transfer squash rounds to serving platter. Wipe skillet.
- In same skillet, warm apples and liquid, then pour over squash. Garnish with fried sage and sprinkle with Hazelnut Dukkha Spice.
Excerpted from Two Chefs in the Garden by Lynn Crawford and Lora Kirk. ©2024 Lynn Crawford and Lora Kirk. Photographs by Ash Nayler. Published by Penguin, an imprint of Penguin Canada, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved