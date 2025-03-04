Recipe
March 4, 2025
Quinoa Carrot Oatmeal with Maple Syrup Caramelized Pears
“Delicious, nutritious goodness—there is nothing more comforting in the morning than a bowl of oatmeal. Start your day off right with this quinoa carrot oatmeal bursting with beautifully caramelized pears, toasted nuts, coconut, and warm spices. You can even serve this oatmeal for dessert—it’s that good!”
Directions
Yield: Serves 8
Make the quinoa carrot oatmeal
- In medium saucepan, combine steel-cut oats, quinoa and vegetable oil. Lightly toast over medium heat, stirring with wooden spoon until slightly golden, 4 to 5 minutes.
- Stir in water, carrots, raisins, maple syrup, orange zest, vanilla, ginger, cinnamon and salt. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to a simmer, cover, and cook until quinoa is tender and liquid is absorbed, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from heat and let mixture sit, covered, for another 5 minutes.
Make Maple Syrup Caramelized Pears
- Put brown sugar in medium bowl. Add pear wedges and turn to lightly coat in sugar.
- Heat large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Place pear wedges flat side down in hot pan and cook until they start to caramelize and brown on bottom, 1 to 2 minutes. Add maple syrup, butter and vanilla, swirl pan a bit to slide pears around in mixture, and cook until golden and caramelized on bottom, 1 to 2 minutes. Gently turn wedges over and cook until golden and caramelized on other side and fork-tender. Immediately transfer pears to plate.
Assemble
- Divide Quinoa Carrot Oatmeal between bowls. Top with caramelized pears and garnish with sprinkle of walnuts and coconut.
Source:
Excerpted from Two Chefs in the Garden by Lynn Crawford and Lora Kirk. ©2024 Lynn Crawford and Lora Kirk. Photographs by Ash Nayler. Published by Penguin, an imprint of Penguin Canada, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved