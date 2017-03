1 lb. chicken livers 4 hard boiled eggs 1 onion, chopped 1 tbsp oil Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Step 1: Broil livers. Turn often to prevent burning. Cool. Set aside.

Step 2: Sauté onions in oil.

Step 3: Combine liver, eggs and onions in a meat grinder or food processor. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Refrigerate until ready to serve.