February 19, 2026

Cory Vitiello’s Chicken Over Boulangère-style Potatoes

“There’s nothing more seductive than a perfectly roasted chicken, and this recipe doesn’t disappoint. It’s food that wants attention, not tricks.” — Cory Vitiello

Ingredients

  • 1 whole chicken (about 3 lbs.)
  • 5 tbsp unsalted butter, softened, divided
  • 3 sprigs rosemary, chopped, divided
  • 3 tsp kosher salt, divided
  • 1 tsp freshly cracked black pepper, divided
  • 1 tsp granulated sugar
  • 4 medium Yukon Gold potatoes, thinly sliced
  • 2 medium shallots, thinly sliced
  • 3 cloves garlic, crushed
  • 2 oz. (about ¼ cup) diced pancetta
  • 4 sprigs thyme
  • 3 slices lemon

Directions

Yield: Serves 4

Season Chicken

  1. Pat chicken dry. Rub 3 tbsp of butter under skin.
  2. In small bowl, mix ½ tbsp of rosemary, 1 tsp of salt, ½ tsp of pepper and sugar. Season inside and outside of chicken, then refrigerate uncovered for at least 30 minutes, or overnight.

Roast Chicken and Potatoes

  1. Heat oven to 400°F and butter medium casserole dish. Layer thin potato slices, then dot with remaining butter. Scatter shallots, garlic, pancetta, ½ tbsp of rosemary, thyme and lemon slices overtop.
  2. Place chicken directly on top of potatoes and roast until juices run clear and a thermometer reads 165°F at thigh, about 60 to 70 minutes. Rest chicken on rack. Return potatoes to oven for 15 minutes to brown and crisp.
  3. Quarter chicken and spoon rendered pan juices over potatoes, and serve.
Photographer:

Paula Wilson (chicken)/courtesy of Cory Vitiello (Cory’s portrait)

