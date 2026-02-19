Recipe
Cory Vitiello’s Chicken Over Boulangère-style Potatoes
“There’s nothing more seductive than a perfectly roasted chicken, and this recipe doesn’t disappoint. It’s food that wants attention, not tricks.” — Cory Vitiello
Directions
Yield: Serves 4
Season Chicken
- Pat chicken dry. Rub 3 tbsp of butter under skin.
- In small bowl, mix ½ tbsp of rosemary, 1 tsp of salt, ½ tsp of pepper and sugar. Season inside and outside of chicken, then refrigerate uncovered for at least 30 minutes, or overnight.
Roast Chicken and Potatoes
- Heat oven to 400°F and butter medium casserole dish. Layer thin potato slices, then dot with remaining butter. Scatter shallots, garlic, pancetta, ½ tbsp of rosemary, thyme and lemon slices overtop.
- Place chicken directly on top of potatoes and roast until juices run clear and a thermometer reads 165°F at thigh, about 60 to 70 minutes. Rest chicken on rack. Return potatoes to oven for 15 minutes to brown and crisp.
- Quarter chicken and spoon rendered pan juices over potatoes, and serve.
Photographer:
Paula Wilson (chicken)/courtesy of Cory Vitiello (Cory’s portrait)